Every major computing platform has, in terms of gaming, something special about it. The color palettes, the sound hardware, the storage mechanisms, the available keyboards and joysticks... they all lend flavor to the games developed for each system.
The sound of a Commodore 64. The funky colors of a ZX Spectrum. The pure black and white of the early Macintoshes. All wonderful in their own ways.
But DOS gaming... it might just be the most amazing of all. Especially the period of time from the early 1990s through to about the mid-1990s. VGA graphics. Sound Blaster audio. Lots and lots of 3.5" floppies (with the occasional CD-ROM).
And the games... Oh, my. So many games. Bajillions of them. While there were a lot of stinkers (counting them is as futile as counting the grains of sand on the beaches of the world), the great ones were truly spectacular.
Nay. Life changing.
What follows are what I consider to be the 10 best DOS games that capture that "VGA plus Sound Blaster" aesthetic. These are presented in chronological order... purely because ranking them any other way made my brain explode.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 10, @07:14PM
Oh Lunduke, you never cease to amuse me... but not in the way you think you do...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 10, @07:15PM
Moraff's Dungeons of the Unforgiven. hehehehehehh
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday September 10, @07:21PM
One of the games I still play, just as recently as a few months ago. Master Of Orion II. It was, and still is, and awesome strategy game.
Star Control II is an absolute classic to me. The music alone was awesome [youtube.com]. It used multi-channel sample-based music, which I believe was called MOD music. The plot was great, the game play was great, and it was just great period. #1 on the list if you ask me.
Technically, lunchtime is at any moment. It's just a wave function.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ealbers on Friday September 10, @07:34PM
May be a little self-serving but I always loved simcity and the sims series (wrote/designed simfarm in that series, so I'm a little biased :-)