Paid Influencers Must Label Posts as Ads, German Court Rules

owl writes:

Paid influencers must label posts as ads, German court rules:

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Social media influencers who receive money from companies to promote products must clearly label such posts as advertisements, a top German court ruled on Thursday.

If the influencers are not paid, they can show products without the advertising label, the Federal Court of Justice ruled in the cases of three influencers on Facebook's (FB.O) social media site Instagram.

Influencers with thousands of followers can earn large fees from companies to promotes a product on Instagram.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday September 10, @04:49PM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Friday September 10, @04:49PM (#1176696)

    Or did anyone believe those influenza really think that some crap is the best thing since sliced bread?

(1)