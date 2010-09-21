Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

ISS: Smoke Triggers Alert on Board

posted by janrinok on Saturday September 11, @12:12AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the obey-the-no-smoking-signs dept.
Science

DannyB writes:

BBC: International Space Station: Smoke triggers alert on board

Alarms were triggered on board the International Space Station after the crew reported smoke and the smell of burning plastic.

The incident centred on the Russian-built Zvezda module which provides living quarters, Russian media report.

The ageing space station has suffered a number of failures over the years and a Russian official recently warned of outdated hardware and failing systems.

These include air leaks, misfiring engines and cracks.

Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, said later that all systems were back to normal.

Reuters: Smoke detected in Russian module on space station - Roscosmos

Roscosmos said a smoke detector and an alarm were set off on the Zvezda service module, which provides living quarters for crew members on the ISS, when batteries were being recharged overnight.

RIA, citing audio communications broadcast by the U.S. space agency NASA, reported that Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky had seen and smelled smoke and that French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said the smell of burnt plastic or electronics had spread from the Russian segment to the U.S. section.

You know the saying about where there's smoke, there's ... um ... something you might want to look into.

Original Submission


«  Facebook Announces "Ray-Ban Stories" Smart Glasses
ISS: Smoke Triggers Alert on Board | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @12:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @12:28AM (#1176840)

    This is the totally competent Russian space program that idiots brag about, not realizing they are thinking of decades old Soviet innovations.

(1)