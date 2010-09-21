from the obey-the-no-smoking-signs dept.
BBC: International Space Station: Smoke triggers alert on board
Alarms were triggered on board the International Space Station after the crew reported smoke and the smell of burning plastic.
The incident centred on the Russian-built Zvezda module which provides living quarters, Russian media report.
The ageing space station has suffered a number of failures over the years and a Russian official recently warned of outdated hardware and failing systems.
These include air leaks, misfiring engines and cracks.
Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, said later that all systems were back to normal.
Reuters: Smoke detected in Russian module on space station - Roscosmos
Roscosmos said a smoke detector and an alarm were set off on the Zvezda service module, which provides living quarters for crew members on the ISS, when batteries were being recharged overnight.
RIA, citing audio communications broadcast by the U.S. space agency NASA, reported that Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky had seen and smelled smoke and that French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said the smell of burnt plastic or electronics had spread from the Russian segment to the U.S. section.
You know the saying about where there's smoke, there's ... um ... something you might want to look into.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @12:28AM
This is the totally competent Russian space program that idiots brag about, not realizing they are thinking of decades old Soviet innovations.