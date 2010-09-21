Today marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. These were "a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks [...] against the United States of America on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001."
Of the 2,977 people who died, 2,605 were U.S. citizens and 372 non-U.S. citizens (excluding the 19 perpetrators). More than 90 countries lost citizens in the attacks, including the United Kingdom (67 deaths), the Dominican Republic (47 deaths), India (41 deaths), Greece (39 deaths), South Korea (28 deaths), Canada (24 deaths), Japan (24 deaths), Colombia (18 deaths), Jamaica (16 deaths), Philippines (16 deaths), Mexico (15 deaths), Trinidad and Tobago (14 deaths), Ecuador (13 deaths), Australia (11 deaths), Germany (11 deaths), Italy (10 deaths), Bangladesh (6 deaths), Ireland (6 deaths), Pakistan (6 deaths), and Poland (6 deaths).
It was a tragedy not only for America, but for the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @07:05AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faOUDoRmK_E [youtube.com]
Trevor Moore was one of the latest victims of 9/11. RIP.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Saturday September 11, @07:12AM (1 child)
Remember how 9/11 was used to enact a wide range of privacy invading and freedom restricting laws? Good times.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 11, @07:53AM
The thing about the Patriot Act that few people understand is, it was ready and waiting. Congress didn't pull those thousands of pages out of thin air. The Patriot Act was authored long, long before 9/11/01. They were just waiting for a crisis, to pull it off the shelf, blow the dust off, and announce, "It's time!"
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @07:44AM (1 child)
Rehash is based on Slash, the code that powered Slashdot at one time. Slashdot's motto for many years was "News for Nerds, Stuff that Matters." On 9/11, Slashdot mattered more than normal. Pretty much every news website went unresponsive from the traffic of everything trying to make sense of the news and the reporting. Some tweaks were made to Slashdot's configuration that day to keep the site running smoothly, but the hardware and the Slash software were able to handle the load of many more visitors than normal looking for information. Were it not for Slashdot providing updates throughout the day and managing to stay online as other news sites went down, I probably wouldn't have had access to the news until I got home that evening.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @07:53AM
Here it is. [slashdot.org]
What was more important, unless you had family or friends directly involved, was the erosion of civil liberties in the following years as covered by sites like Slashdot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @07:52AM (3 children)
... the 360k+ full US citizens who died of covid in 2020.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @07:54AM
OK. And, when was the last time you commemorated the millions who died of the flu in 1918?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @07:58AM (1 child)
Nobody cares about the flu dead from 2001 to 2019 either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 11, @08:02AM
But they do care for 2,605 U.S. citizens. And, by God, this is normal.