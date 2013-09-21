Stories
Google.com Dark Mode is Rolling Out to Everyone

It's finally happening: Google.com is getting a dark mode. What was once the domain of janky site-theming browser extensions can now be enabled right from the Google home page. An official post from the support forums says that dark mode in desktop Google Search is rolling out starting today and will reach every user "over the next few weeks."

After turning on dark mode, you'll get a quick theme switcher in the gear button, allowing you to easily jump between dark and light modes. The dark setting seems to work on all the Google.com sections, like news, shopping, books, images, etc.

  by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 13, @06:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 13, @06:23PM

    Does dark mode on OLED hurt your eyes?

