Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan

posted by janrinok on Monday September 13, @11:43PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Business

upstart writes:

Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan:

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Saturday sharply criticized a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional $4,500 tax incentive.

Toyota said in a statement that the plan unveiled late Friday discriminates "against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize."

The bill, set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee as part of a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto plants. read more

The proposal, estimated to cost $33 billion to $34 billion over 10 years, would boost to up to $12,500 the maximum tax credit for electric vehicles, up from the current $7,500. The $12,500 figure includes a $500 credit for using U.S.-produced batteries.

Original Submission


«  TAU Team Reverses Early Signs of Alzheimer's
Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 13, @11:46PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 13, @11:46PM (#1177543)

    money for my homies! screw the others! command economy!

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday September 13, @11:55PM

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Monday September 13, @11:55PM (#1177546) Journal

      :-) Well, if democrat homies are American, who are the republican homies?

      --
      Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 14, @12:01AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday September 14, @12:01AM (#1177549) Journal

    You might get 1 trillion, depends what Joe says...

    This bill will have to be tacked on to a defense appropriations bill during one of those midnight sessions

    Why can't we just remove the tax incentives given for overseas labor?

    --
    Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(1)