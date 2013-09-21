Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan:
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Saturday sharply criticized a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional $4,500 tax incentive.
Toyota said in a statement that the plan unveiled late Friday discriminates "against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize."
The bill, set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee as part of a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto plants. read more
The proposal, estimated to cost $33 billion to $34 billion over 10 years, would boost to up to $12,500 the maximum tax credit for electric vehicles, up from the current $7,500. The $12,500 figure includes a $500 credit for using U.S.-produced batteries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 13, @11:46PM (1 child)
money for my homies! screw the others! command economy!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday September 13, @11:55PM
:-) Well, if democrat homies are American, who are the republican homies?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 14, @12:01AM
You might get 1 trillion, depends what Joe says...
This bill will have to be tacked on to a defense appropriations bill during one of those midnight sessions
Why can't we just remove the tax incentives given for overseas labor?
