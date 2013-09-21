from the discount++ dept.
Apple can no longer force developers to use in-app purchasing, judge rules:
A U.S. judge on Friday issued a ruling in "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Apple's App Store, striking down some of Apple's restrictions on how developers can collect payments in apps.
The ruling says that Apple cannot bar developers from providing buttons or links in their apps that direct customers to other ways to pay outside of Apple's own in-app purchase system, which charges developers commissions of up to 30 percent. The ruling also said that Apple cannot ban developers from communicating with customers via contact information that the developers obtained when customers signed up within the app.
The ruling comes after a three-week trial in May before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Apple shares moved down about 2.5 percent on news of the decision.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday September 14, @08:12AM
This means that Apple cannot charge commissions any more period. It will take a while for the libraries/stackoverflow answers to roll out to all the developers, but why let Apple take a cut when you can list an app for free and immediately ask for the real app price when the app is first started, via an external payment processor.
Good news for users, at least for the short term. Apple is going to recoup its lost revenue one way or another, and it's not like those in the walled garden have any alternative.
This recalls the Vizcaino v. Microsoft Corp case, where contractors sued Microsoft for being treated worse than full time employees, and as a result contractors are now treated even worse than before. Beware the unintended consequence.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!