Facebook had a problem on its hands. People were making posts that got caught in the company's automated moderation system or were taken down by its human moderators. The problem wasn't that the moderators, human or otherwise, were wrong to take down the posts. No, the problem was that the people behind the posts were famous or noteworthy, and the company didn't want a PR mess on its hands.
So Facebook came up with a program called XCheck, or cross check, which in many instances became a de facto whitelist. Over the years, XCheck has allowed celebrities, politicians, athletes, activists, journalists, and even the owners of "animal influencers" like "Doug the Pug" to post whatever they want, with few to no consequences for violating the company's rules.
"For a select few members of our community, we are not enforcing our policies and standards," reads an internal Facebook report published as part of a Wall Street Journal investigation. "Unlike the rest of our community, these people can violate our standards without any consequences."
"Few" must be a relative term at Facebook, as at least 5.8 million people were enrolled in the program as of last year, many of them with significant followings. That means a large number of influential people are allowed to post largely unchecked on Facebook and Instagram.
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Tuesday September 14, @01:29PM (1 child)
5.8 million specials / 2.89 billion plebs+ = 0.2%
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday September 14, @01:49PM
I thought, surely that's a way overblown number of users to be basing the 5.8M special users against. Apparently, I was wrong.
Facebook has 1/2 the world's population as users? I guess I just didn't realize the extent to which they were ingrained into the lives of people.
(Score: 2) by GlennC on Tuesday September 14, @01:39PM
But some are more equal than others.
Who here is surprised by this?
Anyone?
Sorry folks...the world is bigger and more varied than you want it to be. Deal with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @01:43PM
Power and centralisation, of both ecnomics and technology, are moving our society away from the rule of a common law.
We are moving towards what I call "a rule of unlaw", a world of -- sometimes codified -- double standards.
There are insiders, who enjoy better access, protections, privileges, and then there are outsiders whose rights, access, freedoms, employment, etc are ultimately subject to veto on the whims of connected insiders.
All of this is increasingly justified under the notion of privatisation: Websites, banks, etc are owned by private corporations who may do as they please. Including, now, literally writing their own laws to discriminate for and against whomsoever they please, even as they voraciously swallow up what remains of the public sphere.
No law, no court ruling, no legislature, and no democratic process lies behind the "unlaws" like this XCheck (an no doubt dozens of other such private codes among tech and financial companies). They exist, and increasingly govern populations, by fiat. There are no appeals, no accountability, in many cases of such "rules" nothing is even written down! This isn't order, it's chaos!
We are allowing unchecked financial and monopoly power to walk us down a dark road towards a lawless, corrupt, and caste based society. No amount of technological progress will be enough to undo the damage of casting us all back to the dark ages. Zuckerberg & Big Tech Co. are legal biker gangs dressed up in hoodies and a smile.