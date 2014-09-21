from the accuracy-vs-precision dept.
https://www.zmescience.com/other/fahrenheit-vs-celsius-did-the-u-s-get-it-right-after-all/
At face value, measuring the temperature using Celsius instead of Fahrenheit seems to make a lot of face sense. After all, the freezing point of water is a perfect 0 degrees Celsius — not the inexplicable 32 degrees in Fahrenheit. Also, the boiling point of water in Celsius is right at 100 degrees (Okay, 99.98, but what's a couple hundredths of a degree among friends?) — instead of the awkward 212 degrees Fahrenheit.
Celsius is also part of the much-praised metric system. It seems as though every developed country in the world has adopted the metric system except for the United States, which still clings to tge [sic] older, more traditional measurements. Finally, scientists prefer to use Celsius (when they're not using Kelvin, which is arguably the most awkward unit of measurement for temperature). If it's good enough for scientists, it should be good enough for everybody else, right?
Not necessarily. Fahrenheit may be the best way to measure temperature after all. Why? Because most of us only care about air temperature, not water temperature.
[...] Fahrenheit is also more precise. The ambient temperature on most of the inhabited world ranges from -20 degrees Fahrenheit to 110 degrees Fahrenheit — a 130-degree range. On the Celsius scale, that range is from -28.8 degrees to 43.3 degrees — a 72.1-degree range. This means that you can get a more exact measurement of the air temperature using Fahrenheit because it uses almost twice the scale.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @06:54PM (8 children)
The measurements which sprang up organically rather than being declared from an ivory tower on high will always be more useful in the real world.
(Score: 2) by sea on Tuesday September 14, @07:00PM (1 child)
That's like "The cities which grew organically are more useful than the ones that were centrally planned."
Have you seen an American traffic jam? A billion cul-de-sacs and a maze of streets? Now look at the grid cities. Standardization and central planning works.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday September 14, @08:10PM
A lot of the cul-de-sacs (and short loops) and winding, maze-like roads are planned—they reduce through-traffic in residential hoods.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:09PM (2 children)
*facepalm*
protip: using the phrase Ivory Tower On High instantly signals that you're likely a jackass
question: how much more useful is it to deal with numerous conversions of inches, feet, yards, miles, ounces, quarts, gallons than dividing/multiplying by 10?
PS: "sprang up organically" is beyond stupid, go read up on the origins and problems of various measurements to see the issues with your "organic" methods.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:27PM (1 child)
No need for name-calling, friend.
Yes, it's much more useful to deal with measures that are useful in the real world. Ones that were created because they were actually useful, not ones created to fit nicely into some system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:59PM
Ah yes, the imperial system. The name itself really evokes exactly the amount of grass-roots, folksy spontaneity and "organic" self-organization you attach to it, just like you were instructed to, you filthy commoner.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Tuesday September 14, @07:33PM
I'll bet that, other than by sheer luck, you cannot measure the difference between 78 and 79 degrees F by the effect on your skin - or any other two adjacent integer temperatures. Having a greater range is fine if you can tell the difference, but if you are going to have to measure it it doesn't make the slightest difference. You will still measure it to at least one decimal point whether you use Fahrenheit or Celsius.
And the reason that we measure it is because we cannot feel the difference between two similar temperatures with any repeatable accuracy. We as a species cannot do that because there are so many other factors that come into play - wind, humidity etc. You might say that one is cooler than the other, but I'll wager you can't say the difference is 1 degree
Rubbish - it will depend on the accuracy of the measuring device and the precision of the display.
This is the same as a new recruit's mom watching a passing out parade and saying - "oh look, everyone is out of step except for our Johnny!"
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:42PM
Ready that article and your post is like watching an Anti vaxer try to justify their position.
You work backwards from a conclusion like a delusional twit.
This and the imerial system proves that many people don't like change and are willing to be moronic about it.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 14, @07:44PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Tuesday September 14, @06:57PM (2 children)
I guess whomever wrote this hasn't heard of real numbers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:03PM
"whoever" is the subject of the clause, so that should be "whoever".
And, we're talking about usefulness in the real world. Sure we could define temperature as a set of real numbers where freezing is 0.0003 and boiling at .00032, but that isn't very useful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:09PM
You can't really blame him, he is from the "Writers Institute at Susquehanna University". Never even heard of them. I'm not even sure he qualifies as being a scientist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:00PM (3 children)
Pure clickbait.
Celsius uses decimal points for increased granularity, humans adapt to either system just fine.
Anecdotally I don't really care about any Fahrenheit change less than 5 degrees, so the slightly less than double "accuracy" means pretty much nothing anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:27PM (2 children)
That works both ways though, you can use decimal places with customary measures. The issue with metric measurements is that the definitions are really, really dumb. Fahrenheit puts one endofthe scale close to body temperature and avoids excessive use of negative numbers during weather forecasts.
It's really a questionof anthrocentric versus earth centered measurement and they're both going to suck when we leave the Earth in the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:45PM
Who is this "we", Mr Bezos?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday September 14, @08:06PM
But the negative numbers are immensely useful. Weather at below 0°C is very different from weather above 0°C. If temperatures are close to 0°C, as driver you have to start worrying about ice on the street. Indeed, 0°C is the one most important point on the temperature scale, as far as weather is concerned.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Touché) by tangomargarine on Tuesday September 14, @07:01PM
Celsius : Kelvin :: Fahrenheit : Rankine [wikipedia.org]
(ignoring of course the ones no longer in use like Rømer and Réaumur)
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:05PM
So what the fine article is REALLY saying, is that Fahrenheit goes all the way to Eleven?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stretch611 on Tuesday September 14, @07:20PM (1 child)
There is nothing that makes the scale of measurement more precise than the other. We have this thing called the decimal system which allows us to measure things with fractional amounts. Precision depends on the tools available to measure the value, not the size of the scalar values. i.e. I can measure 98.6 degrees F because of the precision of the thermometer, there is no reason why I cabn't go into hundredths or thousands of a degree if I needed that level of accuracy and had tools precise enough to do it. And tools using the Celsius scale can do the same.
The article reads like some puff piece to say why their way is the correct one without having any facts at all. The truth is that people used to Fahrenheit will prefer it, while people using Celsius will prefer that.
I can make an argument that Kelvin is better than either of the others... And actually have more scientific evidence, After all there really is no such thing as temperature less than absolute zero based on the third law of thermodynamics. Kelvin does not have a temperature measurement less than zero which is accurate. The concept of negative temperature is a fallacy, of which both Celsius and Fahrenheit allow this unscientific idea.
I think; therefore, I am vaccinated.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 14, @07:49PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Tuesday September 14, @07:31PM
No, of course not.
I've lived with both systems. +/- 2 degrees F is essentially unnoticeable (right around "freezing" it's nice to know due to road ice) +/- 1 degree Celsius/Centigrade/Kelvin/... is the same effect. If it is currently +19 C and rises to 18 C, I am still not putting on a sweater or jacket.
There are only three temperatures that matter to most people: too cold, too hot, "nice". Farmers are more interested in how the temp' will affect their crops: frost, for example.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 14, @07:59PM
I bet you like it when you cum in my ass