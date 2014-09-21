SpaceX Crew Dragon, Falcon 9 roll out to the pad for historic Inspiration4 launch
On the morning of September 12th, SpaceX rolled the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft that will support the world's first fully private orbital spaceflight to the launch pad they'll soon lift off from.
Scheduled to launch no earlier than (NET) 8pm EDT on Wednesday, September 15th (02:00 UTC 16 Sept), the mission – deemed Inspiration4 by the billionaire funding it – will be both SpaceX and the world's first crewed orbital spaceflight without a single professional astronaut aboard. Instead, billionaire Shift4 found Jared Isaacman, Ph.D. geologist and science communicator Sian Proctor, engineer Christopher Sembroski (standing in for a friend), and physician's assistant and childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux will be along for the ride.
The booster supporting this mission previously launched Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9's first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean. One half of Falcon 9's fairing halves previously supported NROL-108 and the other previously flew on GPS III-3 and Turksat-5A.
A live webcast[*] of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.
[*] YouTube link to SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch.
