Tesla opened a sales, service, and delivery center in New Mexico on Native American land.

[...] The move allows it to bypass legislation that bars automakers from selling their vehicles straight to consumers in the state, rather than through third-party dealers, the publication reported. Nambé Pueblo in Santa Fe County isn't subject to the state law.

Prospective customers can test Teslas at the center, and Tesla owners can take their cars there for repairs, the report said.

This is the first Tesla sales, service, and delivery center in the state, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

[...] To make the center in New Mexico, Tesla repurposed a defunct casino in Nambé Pueblo, Grisham said.

Phillip Perez, the governor of Nambé Pueblo, told the publication, "We are proud to be the first tribe to have Tesla on Indian lands."