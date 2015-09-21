Stories
Microsoft Remote Work Study: Average Length of Workweek Has Increased 10% During Pandemic

Microsoft remote work study: Average length of workweek has increased 10% during pandemic:

A Microsoft study examining technology usage by its employees has revealed a decrease in cross-company communication, and sparked a lively discussion about the long-term impact of remote work on collaboration, productivity, and innovation.

But the peer-reviewed study, published last week in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, includes another notable finding that could also resonate beyond Microsoft's virtual walls: The length of the average workweek inside the company increased by about 10% after the shift to remote work.

However, the researchers say that doesn't necessarily mean employees are working more hours within the span of that longer workweek.

They explain, "The increase in workweek hours could be an indication that employees were less productive and required more time to complete their work, or that they replaced some of their commuting time with work time; however, as we are able to measure only the time between the first and last work activity in a day, it could also be that the same amount of working time is spread across a greater share of the calendar day due to breaks or interruptions for non-work activities."

Journal Reference:
Yang, Longqi, Holtz, David, Jaffe, Sonia, et al. The effects of remote work on collaboration among information workers [open], Nature Human Behaviour (DOI: 10.1038/s41562-021-01196-4)

  Thursday September 16, @04:33AM

    Anonymous Coward

    If you still have a work week, consider yourself lucky. At least until you drop dead from overwork.

