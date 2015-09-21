[...] Direct View LED is a refreshingly self-explanatory name. You're directly viewing LEDs. It sounds similar to MicroLED, although when we asked whether DVLED actually is MicroLED, LG's reply was somewhat vague (we're seeking clarification and we'll update this article when we get it).

Generally "micro" LEDs are in the range of 0.1mm, often smaller. All LG is discussing is the pixel pitch, which is the distance from the center of one pixel to the next, which includes the size of the pixel but also the space between. The smallest version of LG's DVLED has a pixel pitch of 0.9mm. There are also models with 1.2mm and 1.5mm pixel pitches. So they're small, that's for sure, but perhaps not small enough to qualify as MicroLED.

Why these numbers are important is because of a counterintuitive characteristic of all direct-view LED tech: There's a lower limit to sizes of direct view LED displays. There's a limit to how close they can currently get the pixels, and this is true with LG's DVLED, as well as Samsung and Sony's tech. That's the reason these TVs are all wall-size, at least for now.