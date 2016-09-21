China Has 'Too Many' Electric Vehicle Companies, Minister Says
China has "too many" electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday.
The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets.
The government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution has prompted electric car makers such as Nio, XPeng and BYD to expand manufacturing capacity in China.
Chinese electric vehicle stocks also fell after the country's industry minister said consolidation in the sector is needed as there are "too many" EV makers in China.