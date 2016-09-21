Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

China Has 'Too Many' Electric Vehicle Companies, Minister Says

posted by janrinok on Thursday September 16, @11:34PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Business

China Has 'Too Many' Electric Vehicle Companies, Minister Says

upstart writes:

China has 'too many' electric vehicle companies, minister says:

China has "too many" electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday.

The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets.

The government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution has prompted electric car makers such as Nio, XPeng and BYD to expand manufacturing capacity in China.

Chinese Tech, EV Stocks Fall on Regulatory Fears; Property Developer Soho China Drops 35% on Failed

upstart writes:

Chinese tech, EV stocks fall on regulatory fears; property developer Soho China drops 35% on failed deal:

Chinese electric vehicle stocks also fell after the country's industry minister said consolidation in the sector is needed as there are "too many" EV makers in China.

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  Astronomers Solve 900-Year-Old Cosmic Mystery Surrounding Chinese Supernova of 1181AD
China Has 'Too Many' Electric Vehicle Companies, Minister Says | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.