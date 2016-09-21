Black Summer bushfires triggered Southern Ocean algal blooms bigger than Australia - ABC News:
As Black Summer bushfires devastated huge swathes of south-east Australia, they were seeding new life in the ocean, hundreds of kilometres away. Iron-rich ash and smoke dropped from the atmosphere and into the Southern Ocean, fuelling enormous blooms of algae between New Zealand and South America.
At their biggest, the blooms covered an area larger than Australia, according to a study published today in Nature.
Richard Matear, an oceans and climate scientist with the CSIRO and study co-author, says the work shows how events like bushfires can have profound effects on ecosystems much further afield. "This is kind of a nice example of how the terrestrial biosphere connects to the ocean in an interesting way," Dr Matear said. 'We can't necessarily always treat these things as separate."
Algal blooms materialise when single-celled organisms — algae, also called phytoplankton — rapidly multiply to form massive congregations. Algae may be microscopic, but their blooms can be seen from space. And blooms can be seasonal, such as the "spring bloom" that's currently kicking off along the coast of New South Wales, said Penny Ajani, a marine biologist who studies phytoplankton at University of Technology Sydney, and who was not involved with the study.
With more daylight, warmer temperatures and an influx of cold, nutrient-rich water, the bloom is visible from the coast. "When I walk along the beach, the ocean's looking a particularly green colour at the moment, and you can see a little green line along the shoreline," Dr Ajani said.
The NSW spring bloom is driven by the East Australian Current and dissipates after a couple of weeks, but algal blooms can also be triggered during their off-season by adding trace elements such as iron to seawater.
Iron is essential for photosynthetic organisms like algae to live and reproduce. It can be found in pollutants as well as natural sources such as volcanic ash, which can spawn huge algal blooms in the North Pacific, for instance.