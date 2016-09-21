from the RIP dept.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/sep/16/home-computing-pioneer-sir-clive-sinclair-dies-aged-81
Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor and entrepreneur who was instrumental in bringing home computers to the masses, has died at the age of 81.
His daughter, Belinda, said he died at home in London on Thursday morning after a long illness. Sinclair invented the pocket calculator but was best known for popularising the home computer, bringing it to British high-street stores at relatively affordable prices.
Many modern-day titans of the games industry got their start on one of his ZX models. For a certain generation of gamer, the computer of choice was either the ZX Spectrum 48K or its rival, the Commodore 64.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday September 17, @01:44PM
And as I evade electric scooters whirring down the streets dozens of times per day, I'm wondering whether the Sinclair C5 was just technology 3 decades ahead of its time too. (He did bring out an electric A-Bike last decade too, for those who desire compact.)
Time for everyone to find a copy of /Micro Men/ somewhere on the internet, buy some chinese take-away, and grab a pair of pliers...
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by owl on Friday September 17, @01:51PM
My first computer was a Sinclair ZX-80 (this one: ZX-80 [wikimedia.org]). It was a christmas present circa 1980 or 1981 (I forget which one now). The unit is still somewhere in a box in Mom's attic. It is probably worth more as a "collectors item" now than the inflation adjusted price from 1980 or 1981.
It had a pair of in/out jacks on the back for plugging into a cassette recorder to save/load programs. What I remember most was that it was only about 20% successful in reading the cassette it had written only moments earlier. So most of its use was to toy with, and then turn off, loosing whatever program was being toyed with.