France suspends 3,000 unvaccinated health workers without pay:
Thousands of health workers across France have been suspended without pay for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of a deadline this week, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday.
France's national public health agency estimated last week that roughly 12 percent of hospital staff and around six percent of doctors in private practices have yet to be vaccinated.
"Some 3,000 suspensions were notified yesterday to employees at health centres and clinics who have not yet been vaccinated," Veran told RTL radio.
He added that "several dozens" had turned in their resignations rather than sign up for the jabs.
That compares with 2.7 million health workers overall, Veran said, adding that "continued healthcare is assured."
"A large number of these suspensions are only temporary" and mainly concern support staff, with "very few nurses" among those told to stay home, he said.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 17, @05:51PM (3 children)
They are trying to downplay the numbers, but they are significant. 12% of hospital staff, and 6% of doctors. That means, roughly 10% of people on the front lines, fighting the pandemic, remain unconvinced of the necessity of the vaccine. That kinda vindicates the attitude of the wider population who don't want the vax.
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 4, Touché) by epitaxial on Friday September 17, @06:05PM (2 children)
In other words 94% of doctors in France think the vaccine is safe and effective.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 17, @06:18PM
More precisely, 94% of doctors in France either believe that the vax is safe and effective, or they have been pressured into taking the vax.
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @06:19PM
Or, they don't think the vaccine is worse than losing their livelihood.
I would guess that in a country with socialized healthcare, healthcare workers don't have many options for employment.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Entropy on Friday September 17, @05:54PM (2 children)
Lets suspend doctors. I'm sure that'll work out GREAT. Here's a hint: Medical professionals are quite a bit more capable of making an informed decision about what they want in their bodies than whomever is making this suspension decision. Best of luck.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by epitaxial on Friday September 17, @06:03PM
The demon sperm woman is a doctor along with the woman who stuck spoons to her face to prove the vaccine makes you magnetic. So yeah you can find quite a few dullards in every profession.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Friday September 17, @06:20PM
Imagine a pilot who does not understand aerodynamics...and believe the plane is hung there by strings from the government !
I am sure you'll fire him as your pilot.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @06:05PM (10 children)
...either you believe "the government" has the right to inject you with whatever they want,
or you don't believe that.
Amazing how many "adults" believe the former. Not a single Man amongst them IMO.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday September 17, @06:07PM (3 children)
You might want to read up on this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacobson_v._Massachusetts [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @06:09PM (2 children)
DGAF.
Doesn't mean the court was right.
That's the difference between Liberty loving people and bootlickers, I guess.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by epitaxial on Friday September 17, @06:14PM (1 child)
Imagine thinking you're a liberty loving patriot but the thought of getting a vaccine scares you. I guess all those food safety laws and building codes get in the way of your liberty as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @06:21PM
It's actually you "compulsory vaccine" people who are the cowards.
I stand to lose much. OTOH so do you, you're just not quite aware of it (yet).
"The obedient always think about themselves as virtuous, rather than cowardly."
~Somebody arguably smarter than both of us put together.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday September 17, @06:09PM (2 children)
I don't know about you, but I didn't get my vaccination from the government. I got it from my doctor.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @06:13PM
I love Freedom of Choice!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @06:16PM
But your doctor can't force you to take it. The Government can (or thinks it can).
No one is trying to force you to not get the vaccine if you wish. That's the difference.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Friday September 17, @06:17PM (2 children)
Wow i thought this was a place for nerds ...informed people...not facebook kind of crap argument about gobermint and trying probe individuals.
There is no coherent government that can do mass experimentation on the population...remember when Hitler tried it ...he got his ass kicked in the long run.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @06:23PM
Meanwhile people in the USA are losing their livelihoods for refusing to participate in government sponsored "mass experimentation on the population".
FFS just how asleep are you people?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday September 17, @06:29PM
It really isn't that simple. I can't figure it out, but being a nerd doesn't protect you against believing something stupid. It also doesn't guarantee that you have the same goals that I do. I can easily imagine a consistent belief pattern that includes an assertion that the government shouldn't be able to coerce you into getting a vaccine. What I have a hard time imagining is a society based on that pattern that maintains itself while also having dense population centers and rapid transportation.
