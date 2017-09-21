from the side-effect-of-covid dept.
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic:
A new study ties the COVID-19 pandemic to an "alarming" increase in obesity in U.S. children and teenagers.
Childhood obesity has been increasing for decades, but the new work suggests an acceleration last year — especially in those who already were obese when the pandemic started.
The results signal a "profound increase in weight gain for kids" and are "substantial and alarming," said one of the study's authors, Dr. Alyson Goodman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It's also a sign of a vicious cycle. The pandemic appears to be worsening the nation's longstanding obesity epidemic, and obesity can put people at risk for more severe illness after coronavirus infection.
The CDC on Thursday released the study, which is the largest yet to look at obesity trends during the pandemic.
It found:
- An estimated 22% of children and teens were obese last August, up from 19% a year earlier.
- Before the pandemic, children who were a healthy weight were gaining an average of 3.4 pounds a year. That rose to 5.4 pounds during the pandemic.
- For kids who were moderately obese, expected weight gain rose from 6.5 pounds a year before the pandemic to 12 pounds after the pandemic began.
- For severely obese kids, expected annual weight gain went from 8.8 pounds to 14.6 pounds.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday September 17, @11:42PM (2 children)
When I was a kid, we ripped and tore through the neighbourhood, not stopping until we dropped: running, playing football, riding bikes, etc. We got one Pop Shoppe pop every other day maximum and ate pretty good food.
Now kids sit and eat too much junk and the adults play Playstation with them, and Fat Bless Us, Everyone! You just don't see kids outside like when we were young: take away the Playstation etc, and make them go outside.
Or something.
But stay off muh lawn!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @11:50PM
Stop fat shaming! Be body positive!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday September 18, @12:08AM
We also walked to and from the bus stop, between classes, had physical education classes, ran in the hallways and up and down flights of stairs, etc. So now the COVID-19 pandemic statistics may be making the currently titanic obesity epidemic even more endemic.
What if Google brought back Google glasses but Zoom-enabled them, so you could take a walk during class or meetings? That could even reverse things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @11:44PM (1 child)
I've lost weight during the pandemic. I put it down mostly due to lower stress from being at home.
Does anyone have good speculation on what the causes of this obesity increase could be? Are parents feeding their children more now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 17, @11:52PM
》 Does anyone have good speculation on what the causes of this obesity increase could be?
More calories in than out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 18, @12:00AM
