Pollutionwatch: how bad are bonfires for the environment?:
A team of French scientists has been investigating air pollution from bonfires. They used a specifically constructed fire chamber: a big room that could easily accommodate one or two whole houses, added instrumentation in the extract ducts, spread a bed of sand on the floor and set about burning leaves and hedge trimmings.
Bonfires are a frequent source of complaints to UK local councils, and in some places these complaints quadrupled during the 2020 lockdown. But little is known about the air pollution they cause. This means they are often assumed to produce pollution that is similar to home fires and wood stoves.
Any gardener (and their neighbours) will know the smell of smoke from burning green waste. Unsurprisingly, for each kilogram burned, garden waste on bonfires produced up to 30 times more particle pollution (smoke) than burning logs in a stove, but smoke from the wood stove contained up to 12 times more cancer-causing polyaromatic hydrocarbons. The pollution from bonfires more closely resembled wildfire smoke, which is being increasingly linked to health problems.
Autumn is coming and so is the annual garden-tidy before winter. The simple message is: do not burn your garden waste; compost it instead or shred it to make a mulch.
Time and space. Burning something literally makes most of it go up in smoke. The problem is gone, not counting then pollution. If you have to compost or take it to some other facility takes time, effort and space. People are lazy, even people that like to do gardening stuff or just have a garden.
People are probably mostly complaining cause of the smell and the smoke not to fulfill some green fantasies. They are complaining cause other people and their actions are being an inconvenience to them and what they want to do. You want to sit in your garden and your neighbor wants to burn his his leaves and twigs at the same time. Or you want to be in your garden and the neighbor is having a raging BBQ with music next door until the late hours. etc etc. It really doesn't have, almost, anything to do with any environmental fantasies.
From some personal observation I would say the big complaint with burning garden waste is that people are burning things that contain a lot of moisture. This makes it smell like ass and is a lot less efficient then burning things that have dried. This is why you should or normally do burn dried wood etc. You don't burn wet wood (leaves, twigs, dead flowers etc), as it will smell and smoke a lot more and well it's also harder to actually get the fire started. Just chalk it down to the usual explanation of people being idiots.
When I saw "bonfires", I remembered the Halloween Bonfires we used to have as part of a neighborhood party. Trimming brush over the course of a year (on several acres of far-suburban property) generated a 8-10 foot tall pile (~3 meters). We had to get a burning permit, but through the '60s that was a formality, to prevent the fire department from responding. To get it going, we used several gallons of kerosene/diesel fuel and the initial flare up was about 50 feet (15m) high. Once it burned down a bit, we could roast marshmallows, and later go inside to duck for apples. Several garden hoses were pre-staged to wet down the surrounding area and put out any little fires--we never had any problems with the fire spreading.
Every now and then I have a chance meeting with one of the kids that attended and we all have fond memories.
Now, I pile the same brush in a little low spot...and it is slowly rotting, takes years.