Scientists Created the World's Whitest Paint. It Could Eliminate the Need for air Conditioning.

posted by martyb on Saturday September 18, @09:45PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the how-ever-do-you-keep-it-clean? dept.
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

Whitest paint in world created at Purdue, may help curb global warming:

The paint has now made it into the Guinness World Records book as the whitest ever made.

So why did the scientists create such a paint? It turns out that breaking a world record wasn't the goal of the researchers: Curbing global warming was.

[...] Making this paint really reflective, however, also made it really white, according to Purdue University. The paint reflects 98.1% of solar radiation while also emitting infrared heat. Because the paint absorbs less heat from the sun than it emits, a surface coated with this paint is cooled below the surrounding temperature without consuming power.

Using this new paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 square feet could result in a cooling power of 10 kilowatts. “That’s more powerful than the air conditioners used by most houses,” Ruan said.

[...] Two features make this paint ultra-white: a very high concentration of a chemical compound called barium sulfate – also used in photo paper and cosmetics – and different particle sizes of barium sulfate in the paint, scientists at Purdue said.

Will the reflected sunlight cause more global warming or less ?? And, what happens on cloudy days ?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 18, @09:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 18, @09:48PM (#1179294)

    Scare the black right off of you

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 18, @09:49PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 18, @09:49PM (#1179295) Homepage Journal

    Will the reflected sunlight cause more global warming or less ?? And, what happens on cloudy days ?

    Turning off, or even turning down, the air conditioners beneath that roof will lead to less global warming. Cloudy days? The clouds are absorbing a lot of the sun's energy, just like they would with or without man around. Meanwhile, that whitest of white roofs is still reflecting UV and IR radiation that reaches the ground. At least some of that radiation is reflected right back out into space, thereby helping to reduce global warming.

    --
    alles in Ordnung

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday September 18, @10:00PM

    by Thexalon (636) on Saturday September 18, @10:00PM (#1179297)

    This new pigment will be freely available, but with one noted exception:

    By adding this product to your cart you confirm that you are not Anish Kapoor, you are in no way affiliated to Anish Kapoor, you are not purchasing this item on behalf of Anish Kapoor or an associate of Anish Kapoor. To the best of your knowledge, information and belief this paint will not make its way into that hands of Anish Kapoor.

    context for the uninitiated [thecollector.com]

    --
    The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"

  • (Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Saturday September 18, @10:00PM

    by HammeredGlass (12241) on Saturday September 18, @10:00PM (#1179298)

    they will not stay clean and the dirt they accumulate will absorb heat.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 18, @10:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 18, @10:04PM (#1179299)

    Barium sulfate is very dense and the buildings will collapse under its weight.

