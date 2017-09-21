We managed to toilet train cows, and they learned faster than a toddler:
Cattle urine is high in nitrogen, and this contributes to a range of environmental problems.
[...] Behavioural psychology tells us a behaviour is likely to be repeated if followed by a reward, or "reinforcer". That's how we train a dog to come when called.
So if we want to encourage a particular behaviour, such as urinating in a particular place, we should reinforce that behaviour. For our project we applied this idea in much the same way as for toilet training children, using a procedure called "backward chaining".
First, the calves were confined to the toilet area, a latrine pen, and reinforced with a preferred treat when they urinated. This established the pen as an ideal place to urinate.
The calves were then placed in an alley outside the pen, and once again reinforced for entering the pen and urinating there. If urination began in the alley, it was discouraged by a mildly unpleasant spray of water.
After optimising the training, seven out of the eight calves we trained learned to urinate in the latrine pen – and they learned about as quickly as human children do.
The calves received only 15 days of training and the majority learned the full set of skills within 20 to 25 urinations, which is quicker than the toilet-training time for three- and four-year-old children.
[...] Our research is a proof of concept. Cattle can be toilet trained, and without much difficulty. But scaling up the method for practical application in agriculture involves two further challenges, which will be the focus in the next stage of our project.
[...] The more urine we can capture, the less we’ll need to reduce cattle numbers to meet emissions targets – and the less we'll have to compromise on the availability of milk, butter, cheese and meat from cattle.
Journal Reference:
Neele Dirksen, Jan Langbein, Lars Schrader. et al.Learned control of urinary reflexes in cattle to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions Current Biology [Open] (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2021.07.011)