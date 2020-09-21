from the fleecing-the-populace dept.
New versions of Microsoft Office aren't as big a deal as they used to be, thanks to the continuously updated (and continuously paid for) versions of the apps that come with a Microsoft 365 subscription. But for everyone else, there's still Office 2021, an upgrade to Office 2019 that's coming to both Windows and macOS on October 5, Microsoft announced today. Office 2021 will add the same features as the Office Long-Term Servicing Channel (or LTSC, catchy) release, which is [now] available
Interpretation:
There are some users that prefer not to pay an annual fee for basic software. We prefer that they at least buy new software, so we can get more money. They should like this. LibreOffice, what's that?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 20, @04:30PM (1 child)
You know that made life easier and not harder a la the ribbon? I can't remember the last time I opened an office product other than to do some really basic shit like "put a diagram in a presentation" or "Sum up a column of numbers"
It's been well over a decade since the office suite added a single thing that mattered to me as a user(2006's open xml format that can feed into other applications usefully). Why are there still new version numbers? Someone out there must care.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Monday September 20, @04:36PM
Spreadsheets used like databases, essentially are their bread and butter, I would guess.
Once you have a certain set of features for a spreadsheet, it should be more about optimization and not breaking things. I do love me some sort, de-duplication, and similar features, though.
I've found myself using Notepad++ macros more and more. It's amazing the brain numbing things you can automate, if you have a nice set of data in CSV format.
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.