Explainer: Australia's nuclear-powered submarine deal is fueling anger in the country. Here's why
The US and UK will be sharing technology and expertise with Australia to help it build nuclear-powered submarines as part of a newly-announced defense pact between the three countries. The move has sparked fury in France, which has lost a long-standing agreement to supply Australia with diesel-powered subs.
But it's not only the French who are furious. Anti-nuclear groups in Australia, and many citizens, are expressing anger over the deal, worried it may be a Trojan Horse for a nuclear power industry, which the nation has resisted for decades.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke personally to her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, to tell him the vessels would not be welcome in the waters of her country, which has been a no-nuclear zone since 1984.
French ambassador: Australia made a 'huge mistake' canceling submarine contract
The French ambassador to Australia issued a sharp rebuke of the country's decision to cancel a submarine contract with France, calling it a "huge mistake," according to a report from The Associated Press.
Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said that the original agreement was based on sincerity and trust. However, the diplomat said, "This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership," according to the news wire. "I would like to be able to run into a time machine and be in a situation where we don't end up in such an incredible, clumsy, inadequate, un-Australian situation," Thebault said.
[...] The deal is a blow to France, which was set to help provide 12 diesel-electric submarines under a deal worth roughly $66 billion, the AP noted.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 20, @11:20PM (1 child)
Time to read Nevil Shute again, class.
https://www.amazon.com/Beach-Nevil-Shute/dp/0307473996 [amazon.com]
If you don't like that monster, Amazon, feel free to find another source, like Granpa's closet.
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Tuesday September 21, @12:04AM
Are you coming out?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 20, @11:37PM (3 children)
Let me guess, they retreat faster than any other submarine? Also, how the fuck is a submarine cost $5.5 billion.. there's some US contractor-level padding going on there.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @12:08AM (1 child)
I pretty much agree that a sub shouldn't cost $5 billion. But, to add insult to injury, those $5 billion subs were diesel boats. I mean, seriously? Diesel boats? I toured two of the United State's latest, greatest, most modern diesel boats before they were decommissioned. I hope that for $5 billion, the French boats don't smell of diesel, don't smell of batteries, have enough room to stand up straight, and enough room left over to give the crew proper bunks without hot bunking. Those boats were phased out for multiple reasons, including the fact that they're freaking NOISY by today's nuke sub standards. I mean, you can hear the damned things with sonar from 30 miles away, even further when conditions are good.
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:18AM
Modern diesel-electric submarines are exceptionally quiet when running on battery power; quieter than nuclear submarines (as are AIP sub). The problem is their range sucks, but for many countries that doesn't matter because they only intent to patrol their limited coastal waters. Obviously for Australia, that makes no sense; their "coastal waters" are immense and Australia is expected to be able to patrol a significant portion of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. They cannot do this effectively with diesel-electric submarines; they need nuclear submarines for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:08AM
Because the submarine France wanted to sell didn't even exist yet; the proposal was to take a nuclear submarine and swap out the reactor with a diesel-electric system. It should be obvious to anybody that this is not an insignificant undertaking. The french said they would have the plans ready years ago, but still don't. They haven't even started building these submarines, yet they're whining like stuck pigs about losing the sale of something they haven't even made yet. It's pathetic and the French public should feel embarrassed with their government for being so petulant.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday September 20, @11:54PM (2 children)
The real story is about missiles, and troops based in Darwin [yahoo.com]
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @12:12AM (1 child)
Not real sure how to interpret that article. More US Marines will be given Darwin awards? Hmmmm . . . sounds ominous.
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 21, @12:24AM
Yeah, if they don't remember to look up
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:05AM
Find yourself a globe, flip it upsidedown, and look at the way the world is shaped around Australia. They have a huge amount of space they need to patrol. Nuclear propulsion submarines are the only viable option for Australia, anything else would be a waste of their time and money. The only reason they were looking at buying diesel-electric subs from France in the first place is because the Australian public has anti-nuclear inclinations, but clearly Australian officials are now consider the threat of war to be real enough to make pragmatic purchasing decisions.
The French government are whining that they lost a sale that was never going to be good for Australia in the first place. These asshats should be ignored.