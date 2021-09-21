New Research Shows Regular Exercise May Lower Risk of Developing Anxiety by Almost 60%:
Anxiety disorders – which typically develop early in a person’s life – are estimated to affect approximately 10% of the world’s population and have been found to be twice as common in women compared to men.
And while exercise is put forward as a promising strategy for the treatment of anxiety, little is known about the impact of exercise dose, intensity or physical fitness level on the risk of developing anxiety disorders.
To help answer this question, researchers in Sweden recently published a study in Frontiers in Psychiatry to show that those who took part in the world’s largest long-distance cross-country ski race (Vasaloppet) between 1989 and 2010 had a “significantly lower risk” of developing anxiety compared to non-skiers during the same period.
The study is based on data from almost 400,000 people in one of the largest ever population-wide epidemiology studies across both sexes.
[...] “We found that the group with a more physically active lifestyle had an almost 60% lower risk of developing anxiety disorders over a follow-up period of up to 21 years,” said first author of the paper, Martine Svensson, and her colleague and principal investigator, Tomas Deierborg, of the Department of Experimental Medical Science at Lund University, Sweden.
“This association between a physically active lifestyle and a lower risk of anxiety was seen in both men and women.”
[...] While a male skier’s physical performance did not appear to affect the risk of developing anxiety, the highest performing group of female skiers had almost the double risk of developing anxiety disorders compared to the group which was physically active at a lower performance level.
“Importantly,” they said, “the total risk of getting anxiety among high-performing women was still lower compared to the more physically inactive women in the general population”.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:02PM (1 child)
FFS, scientific incompetence. The people who participate in long-distance cross-country ski races are somewhat different from those who sit at home watching Dancing with Stars on TV while munching on pizza. The former know they'll go on to good jobs and satisfying lives. The latter are anxious about whether Kanye and Beyonce are going to split up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @12:44PM
Nothing about income but education basically covers it when it's Sweden.