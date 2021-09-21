A new way to solve the ‘hardest of the hard’ computer problems:
A relatively new type of computing that mimics the way the human brain works was already transforming how scientists could tackle some of the most difficult information processing problems.
Now, researchers have found a way to make what is called reservoir computing work between 33 and a million times faster, with significantly fewer computing resources and less data input needed.
In fact, in one test of this next-generation reservoir computing, researchers solved a complex computing problem in less than a second on a desktop computer.
Using the now current state-of-the-art technology, the same problem requires a supercomputer to solve and still takes much longer, said Daniel Gauthier, lead author of the study and professor of physics at The Ohio State University.
[...] Reservoir computing is a machine learning algorithm developed in the early 2000s and used to solve the "hardest of the hard" computing problems, such as forecasting the evolution of dynamical systems that change over time, Gauthier said.
[...] In this study, Gauthier and his colleagues investigated that question and found that the whole reservoir computing system could be greatly simplified, dramatically reducing the need for computing resources and saving significant time. They tested their concept on a forecasting task involving a weather system developed by Edward Lorenz, whose work led to our understanding of the butterfly effect. Their next-generation reservoir computing was a clear winner over today’s state—of-the-art on this Lorenz forecasting task. In one relatively simple simulation done on a desktop computer, the new system was 33 to 163 times faster than the current model.
[...] But when the aim was for great accuracy in the forecast, the next-generation reservoir computing was about 1 million times faster. And the new-generation computing achieved the same accuracy with the equivalent of just 28 neurons, compared to the 4,000 needed by the current-generation model, Gauthier said.
Is this new wine in old bottle or old wine in new bottle?
Daniel J. Gauthier, Erik Bollt, Aaron Griffith, et al. Next generation reservoir computing [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-25801-2)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @05:59PM
It's old wine - but distilled into brandy.
It's an old bottle - but shone up and relabeled.
The short version: they use a neural network (with some specific aspects to its training and parameters, hence the specific name of reservoir computing) to model a complex problem space, with reasonable (useful) accuracy. By proving mathematically that the neural network is equivalent to a different type of mathematical approach (nonlinear vector autoregression machine) , they can save a lot of time and money by solving that in a known way.
Summary: they mathed hard and found a simpler implementation algorithm to achieve the same result.
This is basically a win for algorithmic analysis. Well done, lads and lasses. They can now do process modeling/forecasting faster than before. This doesn't guarantee correctness in detail, but broad-strokes outcome matching.
Useful follow-ups would include analyses of how much more computing prediction you can squeeze out of the same computing resources as a consequence of this, and how much more accuracy you can buy this way.
But it's still, in the big picture, the same old pattern-matching/prediction/automated model creation system as before, basically small AI.
The one real exception, and the sleeper element here, is that by producing equations rather than just a neural black box, we have an intelligible set of explanatory tools that we can use to understand the model. This is where things blow open as wide as the sky, but that is largely glossed over or mentioned in passing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @06:03PM (1 child)
From wikipedia:
Well that clears things right up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @06:21PM
Think of it like a re-imagination of the paradigm.