New Zealand police arrest pair trying to enter Auckland with ‘large amount’ of KFC:
The men were arrested after allegedly trying to flee from police near the Auckland border. When their car was searched, police said they found a large quantity of KFC, as well as the cash and a number of empty ounce bags.
The arrest struck a chord with New Zealanders – especially Aucklanders, who have spent a month in a strict level four lockdown that does not allow restaurants to open or residents to order takeaway food.
[...] After the KFC arrest, a police spokesperson said “officers noticed a suspicious looking vehicle travelling on a gravel road, and upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police.
[...] A breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act can result in imprisonment for up to six months; or a fine of up to $4,000.
The men will appear in court for breaching the health order, and police said further charges were likely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @08:20PM (1 child)
This will go down in history as a great mass hysteria event, exceeding things like the idiotic satanic panic of the '80s, or the reds-under-the-beds scare of the '40s and '50s.
The objectively identified mortality/long-term morbidity profile of this disease is absolutely dwarfed by the other kinds of diseases on which we've justified mandatory vaccinations, and yet we're running around slapping lockdowns and all sorts of weirdly arbitrary rules in place, the net effect of which is also massively destructive and disruptive.
Collective madness, with a net negative result.
But lock those fuckers up! They might 'rona the Auckland!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @08:34PM
The red scare was justified though as we are now seeing.
The commies infiltrated our institutions and became so numerous over the decades as they consolidated power that they now OPENLY attack freedom and America and promote shitty socialism/communism. OPENLY, and attack anyone who disagrees that our country is worth preserving and does not want a Maoist cultural revolution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @08:26PM
When KFC is outlawed, only Criminals will have KFC.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 21, @08:26PM
If all the cops found, is what is in the photo, that's not a "large amount" of KFC carry out. About half of that is what I typically bring home if I make a trip to KFC. So, maybe two households chipped in, intending to have a special meal. To put that into human terms, 4 to 6 adults, and/or 6 to 10 kids. Maybe three households?
That $100,000 suggests that KFC prices are pretty high in New Zealand. Maybe they had to bribe a store manager into opening the doors?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 21, @08:36PM
This gay slapfight they are having over a hard flu is incredible.