In science fiction literature a warp drive is a technology that allows travel faster than the speed of light by warping space-time to beat the speed of light barrier. This is also not entirely impossible in reality. Einstein’s theory of general relativity says you can’t accelerate objects from below to above the speed of light, because that would take an infinite amount of energy, however this restriction only applies to objects in space-time not to space-time itself. Space-time can bend expand or warp at any speed and even physicists think, that the universe expanded faster than the speed of light. So on the spectrum from fiction to science, warp drives are on the more scientific end.

Recently two researchers at Applied Physics have created a new model for a warp drive. They describe it as a model for a space craft that could travel faster than the speed of light, without breaking the laws of physics. The researchers Alexey Bobrick, and Gianni Martire say, that this is the first general model for a real warp drive.