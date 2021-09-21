from the anybody-notice-any-pointy-ears? dept.
In science fiction literature a warp drive is a technology that allows travel faster than the speed of light by warping space-time to beat the speed of light barrier. This is also not entirely impossible in reality. Einstein’s theory of general relativity says you can’t accelerate objects from below to above the speed of light, because that would take an infinite amount of energy, however this restriction only applies to objects in space-time not to space-time itself. Space-time can bend expand or warp at any speed and even physicists think, that the universe expanded faster than the speed of light. So on the spectrum from fiction to science, warp drives are on the more scientific end.
Recently two researchers at Applied Physics have created a new model for a warp drive. They describe it as a model for a space craft that could travel faster than the speed of light, without breaking the laws of physics. The researchers Alexey Bobrick, and Gianni Martire say, that this is the first general model for a real warp drive.
[...] In this new effort to develop a working warp drive, the researchers have taken previous ideas based on warping space-time a step further. Bobrick and Martire created a model which they believe could be feasible in the future. Based on the Alcubierre warp drive idea, both scientists suggest that instead a massive gravitational force could be used to bend space time. The trick to accomplish this is to find a way to compress a planet-sized mass to a much smaller spaceship size to use its gravity. These problems still make it impossible to construct a working warp drive today, however the model is not impossible and suggest that someday in the future it might be possible to create a working drive.
This is entirely separate from the Alcubierre drive.
Journal Reference [*]:
Alexey Bobrick, Gianni Martire. Introducing physical warp drives - IOPscience, Classical and Quantum Gravity (DOI: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1361-6382/abdf6e)
[*] Was not available at time of posting.
