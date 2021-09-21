Stories
New "Elon Musk Club" Crypto Giveaway Scam Promoted Via Email

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 22, @04:36AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes:

A new Elon Musk-themed cryptocurrency giveaway scam called the "Elon Musk Mutual Aid Fund" or "Elon Musk Club" is being promoted through spam email campaigns that started over the past few weeks.

[...] Just last week, someone sent three bitcoin, or $150,074 at the time, to a known crypto giveaway scam.

[...] While most cryptocurrency scams target social media users, scammers now use email spam to promote a new "Elon Musk Club" or "Elon Musk Mutual Aid Fund" giveaway.

The phishing emails themselves are low effort and include strange non-descriptive subjects and messages. However, they include an HTML attachment named simply 'Get Free Bitcoin - [id].htm' or "Elon Musk Club - [id].htm," as shown below.

[...] These HTML attachments contain a single line of code that uses JavaScript to redirect the browser to the https://msto.me/elonmusk/ webpage.

[...] So far, BleepingComputer has seen two bitcoin addresses associated with these scams:

