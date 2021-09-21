from the TANSTAAFL dept.
New "Elon Musk Club" crypto giveaway scam promoted via email:
A new Elon Musk-themed cryptocurrency giveaway scam called the "Elon Musk Mutual Aid Fund" or "Elon Musk Club" is being promoted through spam email campaigns that started over the past few weeks.
[...] Just last week, someone sent three bitcoin, or $150,074 at the time, to a known crypto giveaway scam.
[...] While most cryptocurrency scams target social media users, scammers now use email spam to promote a new "Elon Musk Club" or "Elon Musk Mutual Aid Fund" giveaway.
The phishing emails themselves are low effort and include strange non-descriptive subjects and messages. However, they include an HTML attachment named simply 'Get Free Bitcoin - [id].htm' or "Elon Musk Club - [id].htm," as shown below.
[...] These HTML attachments contain a single line of code that uses JavaScript to redirect the browser to the https://msto.me/elonmusk/ webpage.
[...] So far, BleepingComputer has seen two bitcoin addresses associated with these scams:
- 32hU2JrkmMmgmka2rUuKXc3yd3S9WKxWnp received 73 transactions of 0.05734407 bitcoins, worth approximately $2,731.98.
- 3EbUB9wdQCxJwW5neH3xnTGjuoCA8THU5D received 23 transactions of 0.01953376, worth approximately $930.99.