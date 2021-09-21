from the bunch-of-twits? dept.
Twitter will pay over $800 million to settle a class action suit:
Twitter has agreed to pay $809.5 million to settle a class action suit filed by shareholders in 2016. Investors alleged that Twitter masked the company's slowing growth while executives including former CEO Dick Costolo and co-founders Evan Williams and Jack Dorsey (the current CEO) sold stock “for hundreds of millions of dollars in insider profits.”
The plaintiffs said Twitter was tracking daily active users (DAU) as the key metric for engagement in early 2015, but it was still reporting monthly active user figures. The DAU measurement indicated engagement was dropping or staying flat, according to the lawsuit.
[...] The company plans to use cash on hand for the settlement. It's expected to pay the sum by the end of the year.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday September 22, @07:37AM
I'll take "companies that don't need to exist" for $100.
And they're still building out headcount, from 3900 in 2019 to 5500 in 2020, despite having lost well over $1 billion in 2020. WTF does a "microblogging" company need 5500 employees? Where are they getting that kind of cash to burn through?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 22, @08:28AM
Now we know who are real customers of these companies.
So who are their users?
That's why I ignore all "social media" owned by companies. My small public_html folder and its local mirror is enough.