Tesla Ends Its Referral Program For Everything Except Solar Roof:
Tesla has now officially ended its referral program for its vehicles and everything else except its solar roof.
We expect a new version of the program to launch in the near future.
For years, Tesla relied on its referral program to boost demand.
The automaker doesn’t like to spend on marketing or advertising and instead, it relied on its userbase to promote its vehicles and rewarded them in the process.
[...] At the peak of the program, Tesla was giving away free new Roadsters to owners who accumulated enough referrals.
An impressive number of people ended up reaching that level, and we estimated that Tesla would be giving away about 80 new Roadsters on top of giving out significant discounts to many more.
[...] “As of September 18, 2021, vehicle products, and solar panels are no longer eligible for Referral awards.”
However, Tesla is keeping the referral program for Solar Roof and even increasing it to $500 award per system activation:
“At this time, orders for Solar Roof are eligible for the Referral Program. To earn Referral awards, Solar Roof orders must be placed through your unique referral link. Note that referrals cannot be added after an order is placed, and awards are granted after the Solar Roof system receives permission to operate on the grid from your utility.”
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday September 22, @03:37PM (1 child)
The referral program might explain why Tesla owners are so loudly enthusiastic about their vehicles.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 22, @04:21PM
That Tesla owners are so loudly enthusiastic about their vehicles might explain why there is a referral program.
Sort of like the correlation between the tides and phases of the moon makes it obvious that the tides cause the phases of the moon.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday September 22, @03:38PM
model 3 owner, had mine 2 years so far. been mostly trouble free but I worry quite a lot about having an accident or some break-down and not being able to get parts. windshields are backordered for weeks or months. other parts are also.
I've read problems of leaking windshields on model Y (lots of model y issues), heat pump noise that wont go away, water in the center console (drainage problem from AC). panel alignments are horrible, inside noise is very high. my model 3 has a clicking on the front end when I turn the wheels to extremes and it was 'fixed' once before but its now back again (ball joints or links). others have this issue, too.
how do you get the service center's attention? you use an app. no phone no other way. sucks! and if you dont get any reply or get ignored, your ONLY recourse is to try to tweet the ceo. can you imagine?
I'm done with tesla. was my first and will be my last. the company has jumped the shark and just does not care anymore. they have a waitlist that is months long for suckers buying this car. yes, its fast and handles well and its level2 lane keeping is pretty good, but it wont ever be more than level2, its sensor-starved (and they just removed radar from the fusion set) and the company does not care about you, anymore. honeymooon is long over.
please dont buy these cars; you probably wont need service, but if you do, you'll hate your life.
