Criminal Charges Coming For MAX Chief Technical Pilot:
Boeing’s former chief technical pilot on the 737 MAX is expected to be indicted on criminal charges in the next few days. The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday that Mark Forkner, who left Boeing about two years ago, is expected to be indicted in the next few days to face allegations that he misled FAA officials on the significance of the addition of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) to the MAX. MCAS, which adjusts the angle of the horizontal stabilizer to change the pitch of the aircraft, was installed to compensate for aerodynamic differences between the MAX and earlier generation 737s. It was designed to operate in the background without pilot input and was cited in two fatal crashes involving the MAX.
According to the Seattle Times, part of the Deferred Prosecution Agreement between Boeing and the FAA called out Forkner and his deputy chief pilot for allegedly misrepresenting the significance of the addition of the MCAS while exonerating senior brass. The Times says Forkner will likely argue that he was under intense pressure from above to convince the FAA that the MAX was so similar to the earlier 737s that minimal type training would be required, thus saving potential customers millions in training costs. In the two crashes, MCAS overpowered flight crews after getting erroneous data from angle of attack indicators and put the aircraft, one operated by Lion Air and the second by Ethiopian Airlines, into unrecoverable high-speed dives.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 22, @09:22PM (5 children)
(Score: 1) by Brymouse on Wednesday September 22, @09:48PM
rofl, this guy is going to go down for it and if the top is smart, they will pay him to do so.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday September 22, @09:50PM (2 children)
Nah, they found their scapegoat now. He didn't design MCAS, he didn't decide to cheap out on it by using only one AoA sensor, he didn't decide to not give pilots an easy way to turn it off without disabling the whole electric trim system, but he will go down for all of it. Alone.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday September 22, @10:13PM (1 child)
Actually that's pretty normal procedure. Aero certifications following ARP-4754 requires that someone from QA in charge of signing off on design and quality reviews, and interfacing with the FAA or EASA QA rep, be held penally responsible for what they sign on. As a matter of fact, his or her counterpart at the FAA works under similar terms.
Usually those people are very well paid and they don't take bullshit from nobody - including the top brass - because unlike everybody else, they risk landing in the pokey for years. In fact, ensuring their impartiality is precisely the point of the threat.
I've been wondering for years why nobody was indicted for the MCAS debacle - both from Boeing and from the FAA, because it would indicate the certification process has become a sham. And if there's something I trust in this world, it's the FAA or EASA certification processes. It would be very distressing if it had turned out to be untrustworthy. The Boeing guy's indictment is a very good sign that things work as normal.
That leaves me wondering why nobody at the FAA is being similarly raked over the coals. I find it very hard to believe Boeing managed to convince them that the MCAS wasn't worth digging further into and the FAA accepted that at face value. I'm curious to see how the FAA is going to get out of that one.
I'm also curious to know why the Boeing guy decided to take the risk. I wouldn't even for a million bucks and if management was waterboarding me into signing.
Anyway, the point is, there is no scapegoating and no conspiracy here. The process is working as it should and you should be glad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 22, @10:26PM
So the process is to have a single scapegoat to absorb all the blame for an entire corporation?
Doesn't sound like something that punishes or discourages the company responsible for it all. Nail a fall guy, water under the bridge, raises for everyone else.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday September 22, @09:54PM
either he was instructed to fudge the impact of the system and the training requirements, or he felt pressured to do so..
Did he know the system could override the pilots? Did he know it could cause a crash? Did they test without the notification system that told the pilots the MCAS was doing its thing (note, this was an extra cost option, which wasn't fitted to either of the planes that crashed)?
If the answers are yes yes and no.... then he is incompetent.. but criminally?
How many people have been pressured to lie, but didn't quit? Most of the time, people don't die as a result - do we expect all test managers to be criminally liable, and if so, how much more protection do they need, to call out this stuff and not end up out of work?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 22, @10:06PM (1 child)
I'm glad they caught the rogue who defrauded the entire Boeing Corporation and the US government single handedly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 22, @10:09PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 22, @10:13PM
This is a common way to get someone to implicate higher-ups.