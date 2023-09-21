from the any-port-in-a-storm dept.
EU Proposes New Legislation That Would Force Apple to Bring USB-C to iPhones, iPads, and AirPods
Apple has shifted nearly every portable device to tout a USB-C port, except for its iPhone lineup, its AirPods family, and low-cost iPad. Why the company does not shift to an all-USB-C affair might have to do with receiving royalty payments from partners that manufacture third-party accessories of the proprietary port, but that arrangement might come to an end, thanks to a legislation from the EU.
The proposed legislation would force all consumer electronics, not just Apple, which sell devices in Europe, to incorporate USB-C ports in a variety of products, ranging from smartphones, tablets, headphones, cameras, portable speakers, handheld consoles, and others. Calling it the 'common port,' the European Union claims that switching all products to USB-C would not just have benefits to the environment, but annual monetary savings for consumers that mount to $293 million.
Pulling the plug on consumer frustration and e-waste: Commission proposes a common charger for electronic devices
Impact assessment study on common chargers of portable devices
Also at Reuters, NYT, BBC, AppleInsider, and Politico.
Previously: The Dream Of A Common Charger Is Alive, Despite Apple's Complaining
Related Stories
The European Parliament is fed up with e-waste—in particular, charging cables. To fix the problem, lawmakers are debating a binding measure that would force gadget makers to use a standardised charging port.
This isn't the first time we've seen this from Europe. One reason why microUSB is so prevalent is back in 2009, the European Commission pushed for it as a universal standard on the continent. Even Apple, the notorious standout in the world of proprietary chargers, acquiesced and made available a microUSB adaptor. (Of course, it was Europe-only).
Once that initiative expired in 2014, European lawmakers tried again to force a common charger, reiterating that it would be not only convenient for consumers, but would also limit e-waste.
The only problem was the initiative called for a "voluntary approach"—a strategy that in a briefing, the European Parliament said has "not yielded the desired results" and "fell short of the co-legislators' objectives." And, while the briefing doesn't specify exactly what port type it has in mind, at this point, USB-C is the likeliest contender.
...
In 2018, European lawmakers conducted an inception impact assessment [PDF] on the idea of a common charger and called for feedback from manufacturers. In January last year, Apple provided it.
In its statement, Apple contends that "regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it. Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 23, @07:03PM
It's long past time for this. AC wall outlets in homes are regulated and standardized, so it makes sense for DC plugs on electronics to receive the same standardization.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 23, @07:13PM (9 children)
The EU finally showed its true colors. Here come the jackboot thugs to force everyone to use the same charger. Communism pure and simple.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday September 23, @07:18PM (4 children)
From Cambridge Dictionary:
> The belief in a society without different social classes in which the methods of production are owned and controlled by all its members and everyone works as much as they can and receives what they need
From AC:
> Communism is the enforcement of a common charger socket for mobile phones
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 23, @07:27PM (3 children)
😁
I'm pretty sure Stalin, Mao, Castro, and Kim Jong-un all announced that a common charger standard were central to their Big Brother plans.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 23, @07:34PM (2 children)
If you don't like USB C, then just wait for USB C++ which will be too complex for anyone to learn to use.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.
(Score: 1) by Ox0000 on Thursday September 23, @07:49PM (1 child)
"With USB-C, it's easy to stick it in the whole, USB-C++ makes that significantly harder, but when you manage to do so, it short-circuits your entire device"
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 23, @07:53PM
One of the big advantages of USB-C is that you only have to flip the plug over once. You try to plug in USB-C, it doesn't seem to fit, so you flip the connector over and it fits.
With USB Micro B it works like this:
* You try to plug in your plug, it doesn't fit
* You flip it over and try, it still doesn't fit
* You flip it back over to the first way, and now it plugs in
USB C saves you one of those "flips" to get the connector to insert into the socket.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 23, @07:34PM (3 children)
Walk through virtually any American home and you will see power outlets. The same outlets. A clear cut case of communism!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 23, @07:45PM
Speaking of which, you know American power outlets could use some minor redesign. The big issue is to make it impossible to touch the metal prongs while they are energized and the plug is being inserted or removed. Somehow the British have managed to solve that problem if I am not Miss. Steakin'.
Anyone who has seen how Macintosh computers of the 90s powered their CRT monitors would understand what I mean. There is a way to design the "male" connector with a shield around the metal prongs, and design the "female" to have a cutout "trench" around where the prongs go in, such that the shield fits into that trench. This could be designed in a way that old plugs on existing appliances would still plug in to the new outlets. The only drawback is that devices with the new plugs could only plug in to the new outlets without an adapter.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 23, @07:49PM
While I'm at it, there is another elephant in the room about modern American power outlets.
Almost everything we plug in to most outlets these days are low power DC devices. Even our big screen TVs. The only major exceptions seem to be motorized appliances, or appliances with major heating elements.
It seems that AC is very good for power transmission and distribution up to a building. But DC is what electronics crave.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 23, @07:50PM
Yeah,... and they mostly don't have those same outlets in the European Union. Go figure.
(Score: 2) by lars on Thursday September 23, @07:25PM (2 children)
Standards change, before they wanted to make it microusb. What if we got stuck with that? Two standards isn't hard. I could see the reasoning when all phones had different connectors, but they are pretty standard now. Even if the physical standard remains the same, we still have compatibility issues between Quick Charge and USB PD, not to mention their subsets.
I've not used the apple connector, but it seems like it does not suffer from the problem of not working well if not inserted until it clicks. It has long pads on the male side that make it seem to me like it does not have the issue of not working well as dust builds up in the female side preventing full insertion. I'm always having to clean out my USB C female connector to fix charging problems.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday September 23, @07:33PM
I wouldn't have a problem with two standards that would leapfrog each other, say every ten years.
But I would have a problem allowing a specific manufacturer (eg Apple, or others) to have their own standard.
So today the two standards could be, say: USB B Micro, and USB C.
Tomorrow USB C would be the old standard, and something else (USB D?) would become the new standard.
Even if you mandate a single standard, eventually a newer superior standard will emerge thus creating the situation I just described.
But imagine if one standard could be the top standard for ten years, and then the older obsolete standard for another ten years. Most people would be happy to be able to not have to replace cables, chargers, multi-port chargers, battery packs, and countless accessories for up to twenty years.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 23, @07:36PM
I don't see why that would have been a problem. Microusb worked just fine. It continues to work fine for the devices I still have that uses it. It would have continued to work fine if all portable electronics were required to continue using it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday September 23, @07:27PM (2 children)
Please tell me they didn't specifically name USB-C in the legislation. I don't want to be stuck with that port for decades to come cause some muppets wrote a piece of legislation where they named a specific port by name. It is probably ok now but not in a decade. They already, previously made fun of here at SN, wrote EU legislation which talks about and mentions specific software and hardware solutions as modern and secure, while today being nothing of the sort.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 23, @07:36PM (1 child)
Yeah, I would have preferred DB-25, looks more robust
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 23, @07:55PM
It has been a very long time, but from the specification, if I can rememberize from that long ago, doesn't the power on a DB-25 Serial allowed to be anything from 3 to 25 volts?
Thus to be compatible, if you're going to draw power, you need to work on as little as 3 volts, but tolerate up to 25 volts. But if you're going to provide power, you probably should provide 25 volts.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.