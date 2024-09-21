from the malware-personalized-just-for-you dept.
The NSA and CIA Use Ad Blockers Because Online Advertising Is So Dangerous:
The Intelligence Community has deployed ad-blocking technology, according to a letter sent by Congress and shared with Motherboard.
Lots of people who use ad blockers say they do it to block malicious ads that can sometimes hack their devices or harvest sensitive information on them. It turns out, the NSA, CIA, and other agencies in the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) are also blocking ads potentially for the same sorts of reasons.
The IC, which also includes the parts of the FBI, DEA, and DHS, and various DoD elements, has deployed ad-blocking technology on a wide scale, according to a copy of a letter sent by Congress and shared with Motherboard.
[...] In addition, Motherboard has reported on how data brokers may obtain information via a process called real-time bidding. Before an advertisement is placed into a person's app or browsing session, companies bid on whether their own advert will win the ad spot. As part of that process, participating companies can gather data on people, known as bidstream data, even if they don't win the ad placement.
[...] "This information would be a goldmine for foreign intelligence services that could exploit it to inform and supercharge hacking, blackmail, and influence campaigns," the letter read.
If the preceding weren't bad enough, digital advertisers make bad tap dancers because they expect to be paid per click.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday September 24, @12:33PM
Isn't adblocking anti-capitalism ie anti-freedom? Think of the poor advertisers! What are they really fighting for here.
Sounds great. Will they share? Or is this some kind of proprietary top secret spy gadget?
That said I adblock and have a flexible moral stance on several issues. Can I be in the CIA now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 24, @12:39PM (1 child)
Don't they have the resources to make a browser that works for them instead of the add community?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 24, @12:49PM
I don't know what I'd fear more, the Apple/Google web monoculture or a guvment browser brought to you by beltway bandits.