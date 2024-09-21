from the bezos-lightyear-to-infinity-and-beyond dept.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explains why Blue Origin’s Starship lawsuit makes no sense
[....] After the details broke in new court documents filed on Wednesday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Twitter to offer his take on why the arguments Blue Origin has hinged its lawsuit on make very little sense.
Elon Musk tweeted:
We always do flight readiness reviews! This argument makes no sense.
[....] most of the opening argument is legible. In short, Blue Origin appears to have abandoned the vast majority of arguments it threw about prior to suing NASA and the US government and is now almost exclusively hinging its case on the claim that SpaceX violated NASA’s procurement process by failing to account for a specific kind of prelaunch review before every HLS-related Starship launch.
[....] As Blue Origin has exhaustively reminded anyone within earshot for the last five months, SpaceX’s Starship Moon lander proposal is extremely complex and NASA is taking an undeniable risk (of delays, not for astronauts) by choosing SpaceX. Nevertheless, NASA’s Kathy Lueders and a source evaluation panel made it abundantly clear in public selection statement that SpaceX’s proposal was by far the most competent, offering far a far superior management approach and technical risk no worse than Blue Origin’s far smaller, drastically less capable lander.
[....] Curiously, Blue Origin nevertheless does make a few coherent and seemingly fact-based arguments in the document. Perhaps most notably, it claims that when NASA ultimately concluded that it didn’t have funds for even a single award (a known fact) and asked SpaceX – its first choice – to make slight contract modifications to make the financial side of things work, NASA consciously chose to waive the need for an FRR before every HLS Starship launch. Only via purported cost savings from those waived reviews, Blue Origin claims, was NASA able to afford SpaceX’s proposal – which, it’s worth noting, was more than twice as cheap as the next cheapest option (Blue Origin).
One thing Blue Origin's New Shepard has going for it: suborbital hops don't need a "waste management system".
See also:
Judge Releases Redacted Lunar Lander Lawsuit from Bezos’ Blue Origin Against NASA-SpaceX Contract
Related Stories
Judge releases redacted lunar lander lawsuit from Bezos’ Blue Origin against NASA-SpaceX contract:
The U.S. Federal Court of Claims on Wednesday released a redacted version of the lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin against NASA over the lucrative lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk’s SpaceX earlier this year.
Quotes from the lawsuit:
22. SpaceX's proposal was selected and awarded despite its failure to meet a critical safety and technical requirement. The solitication requires offerors to propose one Flight Readiness Review ("FRR") prior to each launch of each HLS element, which includes each launch of all supporting spacecraft. [....] In spite of this clear deficiency in failing to have one Flight Readiness Review for each flight, NASA recognized the error in internal documents but ultimately failed to evaluate SpaceX's technical, management, or price proposals with respect to the extent of this error.
[....] 67. The Flight Readiness Review is, in large part, a safety review.
[....] 68. Many of the FRR Acceptance Criteria relate to ensuring the flight is safe: [....]
Direct download of redacted lawsuit is here.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Saturday September 25, @03:40AM
Undoubtedly a large percentage of the comments to this “story” will be personal gripes about Musk. Moving beyond that, the obvious reason to select SpaceX is their proven record developing space systems that work. For the moment, apparently, not even Boeing can do that. The reality is that Blue Origin - not unlike Branson’s space plane - is a billionaire’s “vanity project”. It might be arguable to say that SpaceX is also a billionaire’s “vanity project” but again, they do have a track record for doing “real” things successfully.