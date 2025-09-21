Stories
Why EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation) Flew a Plane Over Apple's Headquarters

posted by martyb on Saturday September 25, @10:32PM
from the don't-look-at-MY-data dept.
upstart writes:

For the last month, civil liberties and human rights organizations, researchers, and customers have demanded that Apple cancel its plan to install photo-scanning software onto devices. This software poses an enormous danger to privacy and security. Apple has heard the message, and announced that it would delay the system while consulting with various groups about its impact.

[...] The delay may well be a diversionary tactic. Every September, Apple holds one of its big product announcement events, where Apple executives detail the new devices and features coming out. Apple likely didn’t want concerns about the phone-scanning features to steal the spotlight.

But we can’t let Apple’s disastrous phone-scanning idea fade into the background, only to be announced with minimal changes down the road. To make sure Apple is listening to our concerns, EFF turned to an old-school messaging system: aerial advertising.

During Apple’s event, a plane circled the company’s headquarters carrying an impossible-to-miss message: Apple, don’t scan our phones! The evening before Apple’s event, protestors also rallied nationwide in front of Apple stores. The company needs to hear us, and not just dismiss the serious problems with its scanning plan. A delay is not a cancellation, and the company has also been dismissive of some concerns, referring to them as “confusion” about the new features.

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 25, @10:40PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 25, @10:40PM (#1181460)

    If EFF had brought along a small thermonuclear device, they could have solved the problem once and for all.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 25, @10:44PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 25, @10:44PM (#1181462)

      I would donate to EFF for that good cause, but they'd probably just spend it hiring Chelsea Manning to give a motivational speech to transgender immigrants.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday September 25, @10:43PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Saturday September 25, @10:43PM (#1181461) Journal

    Did anyone even notice this stunt? It doesn't necessarily matter if the buildings were empty, but I didn't see any coverage other than this MacRumors article [macrumors.com].

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 25, @11:08PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 25, @11:08PM (#1181465)

      You noticed though, didn't you?

  • (Score: 2) by mcgrew on Saturday September 25, @11:59PM

    by mcgrew (701) <publish@mcgrewbooks.com> on Saturday September 25, @11:59PM (#1181469) Homepage Journal

    As if buying a status symbol with no more functionality than a device that costs 1/4 as much and isn't compatible with anything. If Apple made cars, they'd put the brake on the right just to be different.

    Free Martian whores! [mcgrewbooks.com]
