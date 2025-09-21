Yesterday, a security researcher who goes by illusionofchaos dropped public notice of three zero-day vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS mobile operating system. The vulnerability disclosures are mixed in with the researcher's frustration with Apple's Security Bounty program, which illusionofchaos says chose to cover up an earlier-reported bug without giving them credit.

[...] illusionofchaos says that they've reported four iOS security vulnerabilities this year—the three zero-days they publicly disclosed yesterday plus an earlier bug that they say Apple fixed in iOS 14.7. It appears that their frustration largely comes from how Apple handled that first, now-fixed bug in analyticsd.

[...] According to illusionofchaos , they sent Apple the first detailed report of this bug on April 29. Although Apple responded the next day, it did not respond to illusionofchaos again until June 3, when it said it planned to address the issue in iOS 14.7. On July 19, Apple did indeed fix the bug with iOS 14.7, but the security content list for iOS 14.7 acknowledged neither the researcher nor the vulnerability.