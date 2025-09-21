New report suggests Texas' grid was 5 minutes from catastrophic failure:
The preliminary report has been put together by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in combination with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a nonprofit set up by utilities to help set standards and practices that keep the grid stable. The draft itself isn't being released at this point, but the two have posted a detailed presentation that describes the report's contents. A final version will be released in November.
The outline of February's grid problems is well understood: a severe cold snap raised demand at the same time as it caused failure of many of the generating sources in the area affected. The problems struck a number of states, but only Texas' ERCOT grid suffered severe failures. The neighboring Southwest Power Pool suffered five hours when its demand exceeded its generating capacity, But, because of its tight integration into neighboring grids, it was able to call upon 13 gigawatts of generation capacity in states farther east.
[...] The largest single cause of failures during the event was frozen equipment, which ranged from individual gauges and instruments on large plants to the icing up of wind turbine blades. This accounted for 44 percent of the failures of generating equipment. Mechanical failures accounted for another 20 percent. Between the two was a failure of fuel supplies, accounting for nearly a third of the failures. And "fuel supplies" here primarily means natural gas.
[...] But a major problem was loss of power to the gas distribution and supply system. Apparently, Texas grid operators had taken no steps to identify natural gas facilities and prioritize power delivery to them when starting the rolling blackouts. "Most natural gas production and processing facilities surveyed were not identified as critical load or otherwise protected from load shedding," the report indicates.
[UPDATE (2021-02-16 14:46:07 UTC): mea culpa! Corrected temperature comparison of Boca Chica vs. Chicago. Also, noted and corrected temperature error in quoted text. --martyb]
Boca Chica, Texas is located at the southernmost point in Texas and is where SpaceX builds and launches its next-generation Starship orbital rockets. At 2:30 PM local time, the predicted high temperature for the day was 17°F (-8.3°C) which was
colder than nearly as cold as Chicago, Illinois where the day's high temperature was predicted to reach 15°F (-9.4°C) .
Millions without power in Texas as snow storm slams US:
Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, [Texas] and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state's overwhelmed power grid throttled into rotating blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit (38-degree Celsius) summers.
The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast.
[...] In Houston, where county leaders had warned that the deteriorating conditions could create problems on the scale of massive hurricanes that slam the Gulf Coast, one electric provider said power may not be restored to some homes until Tuesday.
[...] Several cities in the U.S. saw record lows as Artic[sic] air remained over the central part of the country. In Minnesota, the Hibbing/Chisholm weather station registered minus 38 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 39 degrees Celsius), while Sioux Falls, South Dakota, dropped to minus 26 Fahrenheit (minus 26[sic -32] degrees Celsius).
In Kansas, where wind chills dropped to as low as minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 34 degrees Celsius) in some areas, Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Sunday September 26, @01:00PM (3 children)
Is there a sidelong assertion that wind turbines can't handle cold? It's preposterous. Wind farms are found much farther north in the US where it's much colder, and they don't have any special problems with it.
The underlying message of the article is that everyone should be very afraid of standing on their own two feet when it comes to producing power. They knock Texas for having its own grid, which is silly because Texas is larger than most countries. Would they knock Germany for having its own grid?
We all need to decentralize power production. It's a means of central control and it's a relic of a bygone age. And if we decentralize power production, we begin to decentralize everything else that depends on power, like transportation and the perpetuation of our material culture. All of us in I.T. should understand this viscerally, given our experience with FOSS and the dangers of closed source--decentralization leads the way to greater freedom for all.
Washington DC delenda est.
Do your part. Install solar panels on the roof and a battery buffer enough for 7 days for your household.
