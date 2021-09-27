from the wild-"boar"ing-story dept.
Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and Vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort: rubbish-seeking wild boars.
[...] Families of wild boars have become a daily sight in Rome, as groups of up to 30 beasts emerge from the city's parks to trot down traffic-clogged streets in search of food.
[...] There are over 2 million wild boars in Italy, according to agriculture body Coldiretti.
In the Lazio region, surrounding Rome, there are an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 in city parks.
A few hundred of them regularly leave the trees and greenery for urban asphalt and rubbish bins.
[...] Lazio parks manager Maurizio Giubbiotti said the region needed to increase the boar cull from 700 over two years to at least 1,000 annually to control the situation.
[...] Wild boars can weigh up to 100 kilograms, posing a not-insignificant threat to the elderly and young children.
