Calls for Cull as Scavenging Wild Boars Trot Across Italy and Into Rome

posted by martyb on Monday September 27, @08:37AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and Vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort: rubbish-seeking wild boars.

[...] Families of wild boars have become a daily sight in Rome, as groups of up to 30 beasts emerge from the city's parks to trot down traffic-clogged streets in search of food.

[...] There are over 2 million wild boars in Italy, according to agriculture body Coldiretti.

In the Lazio region, surrounding Rome, there are an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 in city parks.

A few hundred of them regularly leave the trees and greenery for urban asphalt and rubbish bins.

[...] Lazio parks manager Maurizio Giubbiotti said the region needed to increase the boar cull from 700 over two years to at least 1,000 annually to control the situation.

[...] Wild boars can weigh up to 100 kilograms, posing a not-insignificant threat to the elderly and young children.

