British petrol stations run out of fuel as motorists panic buy amid truck-driver shortage - ABC News:
Thousands of British petrol stations ran dry on Sunday (local time), as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a nationwide shortage of truck drivers.
[...] BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel.
"With the intense demand seen over the past two days, we estimate that around 30 per cent of sites in this network do not currently have either of the main grades of fuel," BP, which operates 1,200 sites in Britain, said in statement.
Lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems.
Some operators had to ration supplies and others closed petrol stations altogether.
The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had sold out their fuel, with the rest "partly dry and running out soon".
[...] The haulage industry says the UK is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain's Brexit departure from the European Union last year.
Several countries, including the United States and Germany, also are experiencing a shortage of truck drivers.
But the problem has been especially visible in Britain, where it has contributed to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.
[...] The government said it would issue 5,000 three-month visas for truck drivers starting in October, and another 5,500 for poultry workers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Monday September 27, @11:29AM (5 children)
Truck drivers have terrible work and pay conditions. The industry was supported for many years by cheap immigrant labour from Eastern Europe. When that dried up following Brexit, the hauliers did not rectify the terrible pay and conditions and suddenly found that no one wants their stinking job.
The proletariat have spoken.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 27, @12:08PM (2 children)
Why blame on socialism? It's the lack of socialism why we are seeing this happening. Capitalism shot its own foot by making itself dependent on cheap eastern European labour for maximum profit and neglecting its own work force. The few truck drivers I know are/were proud of their job that they enjoy(ed), but the pressure from cheap work force from eastern Europe has been a burden for them as well. And what does the UK now? Instead of having their internal market fix it (read: increase the salary due to scarcity), they go pre-brexit for this market because they don't want to pay more for something that's apparently worth something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 27, @12:21PM (1 child)
Cos he's a nong that equates the EU with 'socialism'. Because apocryphally they passed a law to ban bent bananas and now they only allow straight ones.
Far from it.
Free movement of people in allowing, say, Bulgarian or Romanian truck drivers to work anywhere across western Europe is unbridled capitalism.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Monday September 27, @12:43PM
It was cucumbers, not bananas. It was a grading system, not a ban. It was about how stackable and thus easily transportable they are and not about quality.
But aside of that it's right.
It really reminds me of the old Soviet joke:
Is it correct that Grigori Grigorievich Grigoriev won a luxury car at the All-Union Championship in Moscow?
In principle, yes. But first of all it was not Grigori Grigorievich Grigoriev, but Vassili Vassilievich Vassiliev; second, it was not at the All-Union Championship in Moscow, but at a Collective Farm Sports Festival in Smolensk; third, it was not a car, but a bicycle; and fourth he didn't win it, but rather it was stolen from him. Aside of that, it's completely correct.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 27, @12:55PM
Brexit was already causing shortages. Covid just made it worse. It's the same with all the restaurants crying that they can't find staff - people have retrained and moved on to better jobs: better pay, more regular hours, less obnoxious customers and bosses, less risk of exposure to some antivaxxer antimasker plague rat getting into your face because they aren't being allowed in if they aren't vaccinated …
It's hardly socialism - workers are using the same principles of supply abd demand that businesses used against them for so long to suppress wages and benefits. So pay up or go out of business. That you don't want to pay more isn't the workers problem.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday September 27, @12:59PM
The blame game has started, and there's a lot of quibbling going on over apportioning the root cause(s) as you might expect, but that the whole supply chain has been creaking at the seams has been apparent for several weeks if you've been paying attention, and especially so over the last few weeks. Yes, there are the occassional quite obvious gaps on the supermarket shelf, but it's also manifest in more subtle ways through limited choice; this week you might not be able to get your preferred type of butter, the week before something was only available in 1L bottles, and so on, but they're usually back on the shelves the week after. Hard to pin down when I first noticed this, but I can easily believe it's been going on since the July dates being thrown around.
You clearly don't need to panic buy anything in bulk, but I'd say it's definitely getting prudent to make sure you add any essentials to the shopping list before you run them down below two week's supply unless you're prepared to go for an alternative product/size if necessary. As we've seen from TP last year, and now fuel, once the needless panic starts - and it will - it can take weeks before things fully recover though. That's a potential critical vulnerability right there for a hostile state to apply a lever to; start several such panics concurrently and you might conceivably be able to bring the whole JIT house of cards crashing down for weeks on end.
