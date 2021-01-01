from the will-he-"go-boldly"-or-"boldly-go"? dept.
Captain Kir... ahem, William Shatner is riding the next Blue Origin trip to space. The Guardian says.
William Shatner will boldly go into space with Bezos’s Blue Origin – report:
"He was once Starfleet’s youngest captain, a fearless explorer leading the USS Enterprise on an intergalactic odyssey. Now the actor who famously portrayed Captain James Tiberius Kirk on Star Trek for four decades is reportedly set to boldly go on a real-life space adventure – at the age of 90.
"According to TMZ, William Shatner will blast off from Earth next month aboard a Blue Origin capsule owned by the Amazon founder Jezz Bezos, with the 15-minute joyride being filmed for a documentary."
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tork on Monday September 27, @05:05PM
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday September 27, @05:08PM
Instead of focusing the efforts of your company on 'not-quite-space' amusement joyrides for the super rich, how about working on your BE-4 engines? How about getting your New Glenn rocket working and put something in orbit?
It would be a shame if ULA were to go under because you can't deliver on your grandiose promises, but instead substitute an inferior rocket of lesser value that has no practical benefit to humanity because it cannot reach orbit.
Never use a needlessly simple solution to a problem when a much more complex solution would suffice.