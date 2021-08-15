How I bricked then recovered my reMarkable 2
Let me start by saying that the reMarkable 2 is a great device. I’ve wanted something like this for a long time: a relatively device that runs Linux with an eInk screen and the ability to write on that screen with a pen. The reMarkable 2 delivers: I can ssh into it, and there’s a whole bunch of people writing code for it. I find I’m using it a lot.
Unfortunately, the fact that I can ssh into it leads to the first part of this post.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday September 27, @08:08PM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by weilawei on Monday September 27, @08:21PM
Feels like paper when you write. Excellent accidental touch rejection. Eink works great in sunlight. It's a writing/sketching first device, unlike others whose primary function is to be an all in one media tablet or an ebook reader.
In other news, graph paper is now so expensive, it's cheaper to buy a reMarkable and have infinite (not really, but, a lot) graph paper.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Monday September 27, @08:25PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 27, @08:35PM
The Remarkable was* the most open (but still closed bits) e-ink e-reader/note taking tablet available. It runs gnu linux and is moderately hacker friendly (the remarkable 1 had a non-manufacturer distro (commercial too) available for it as well as the manufacturers software.
* The PineNote is here now. Super early stages, and not general availability yet. But, it is/will be a far more open / user respecting device than the Remarkable. Both the remarkable and the PineNote include a Wacom digitizer, so annotating and note taking with them is/should be much nicer than capacitive only digitizer devices. The PineNote also has a capacitive touch sensor as well, so finger touch should work well too. Not sure if Remarkable also has a capacitive digitizer, it may. PineNote is also a couple hundred dollars cheaper. Remarkable has good writing latency and good battery life-- these are still unknown for the PineNote.
https://www.pine64.org/2021/08/15/introducing-the-pinenote/ [pine64.org]