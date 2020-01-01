Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in the Works at The CW

posted by chromas on Tuesday September 28, @04:20AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the my-shoes-are-too-tight dept.
Science

DannyB writes:

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in the Works at The CW

Original series creator J. Michael Straczynski will pen the script for the update.

The CW is heading to space.

The younger-skewing broadcaster is teaming with original series creator J. Michael Straczynski for a reboot of Babylon 5.

Described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the original, Straczynski will pen the script for a new potential version of the former syndicated drama from Warner Bros. TV. The new take revolves around John Sheridan (originally played by Bruce Boxleitner), an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war. His arrival triggers a destiny beyond anything he could have imagined, as an exploratory Earth company accidentally triggers a conflict with a civilization a million years ahead of us, putting Sheridan and the rest of the B5 crew in the line of fire as the last, best hope for the survival of the human race.

From Gizmodo:
Babylon 5 Is Getting Rebooted, With J. Michael Straczynski at the Helm

Variety reports that Warner Bros. has ordered a reboot of Babylon 5, produced and written by Straczynski as part of a deal between Warner Bros. TV and Straczynski’s Studio JMS. The series is not a continuation of the show, but a “from the ground up” reboot of the cult classic 1993 series, which ran across five seasons and seven made-for-TV movies until 1998.

[....] The series was beloved for its dark sci-fi plots and its approach to a massive, intertwined narrative over the course of its seasons and movies [...]

If only we could see the original vision of B5 as it would have been if no actors would have had to leave the show.

The past tempts us, the present confuses us, and the future frightens us. -- Emperor Turhan

Original Submission


«  Blazing Fast PCIe 5.0 SSD Prototype Hits Sequential Read Speeds of 14,000 MB/s
‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in the Works at The CW | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday September 28, @05:12AM

    by maxwell demon (1608) on Tuesday September 28, @05:12AM (#1182105) Journal

    A reboot may be a good thing, if done well. But then, reboots are not always done well. Thus wait with your excitement until it is clear how it is done.

    That said, the fact that the original creator is on the team is a good sign.

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(1)