from the more-like-"Big-Brother"-on-wheets dept.
Amazon’s Astro robot is straight out of The Jetsons:
Amazon is rolling out (literally) a robot that can help monitor your home. Powered by Amazon Alexa and a bunch of artificial intelligence (AI) technology while patrolling about on a set of wheels, the Astro robot can handle numerous tasks, from providing a view of inside the home when you’re out to delivering a message to Mom.
The robot carries the same name as the dog from The Jetsons, but its simple face, rolling mechanism and, of course, advanced tech, make it much more similar to Rosey. Amazon's Astro relies on AI, sensors, computer vision, and voice and edge computing to perform various workloads.
For example, Astro can roll around your home and give you a live view of what it sees. That means you can check on your pet, look out for intruders, or make sure you turned the oven off. Astro is mobile thanks to a technology Amazon has dubbed Intelligent Motion. It uses simultaneous location and mapping (SLAM) to ensure Astro makes its way around without crashing into stuff—even if someone forgot something on the floor that wasn’t there before.
[...] Astro will ultimately be available for $1,449.99. However, there’s a $999.99 introductory price as part of Amazon’s Day 1 Editions early access program, and that includes a six-month trial of Ring Protect Pro. Amazon plans to start inviting participants to buy Astro in the US “later this year.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:20AM (1 child)
Businesses could use robots like these to cut down on the amount of security guards they currently employ.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:43AM
🐱🚀 🐕🦺👨🦯 🦮👩🏼🦯
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday September 29, @03:34AM
will Astro copy its larger cousin, and try to drown itself? [theverge.com]
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:50AM (1 child)
Asking for a friend (in minecraft)
(Score: 2) by Marand on Wednesday September 29, @04:40AM
One of the things they've shown off about it is that there's an exchangeable compartment in the back to do things like carry bottles. So I guess it could have one if you have a 3d printer and the right model. Or maybe just wait a few weeks and check amazon.co.jp.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Wednesday September 29, @03:57AM
We are getting closer and closer to some combination of Blade Runner, the Borg, and the Matrix.
I won't live to see it, but it's creeping me out.
The tech is way, way ahead of the ethical, sociological, and privacy concerns today. It's not going to get better.