from the what's-in-your-wallet? dept.
70% of Millennials Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck: Survey:
Millennials' wallets are rather skimpy.
Seventy percent of the generation said they're living paycheck to paycheck, according to a survey by PYMNTS and LendingClub, which analyzed economic data and census-balanced surveys of over 28,000 Americans. It found that about 54% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, but millennials had the biggest broke energy.
By contrast, 40% of baby boomers and seniors said they live paycheck to paycheck, the least of any generation. Living paycheck to paycheck reflects economic needs and wants just as much, if not more than, incomes or wealth levels, according to the report. Age and family status also factor in greatly. This explains why millennials, who turn ages 25 to 40 this year, are struggling.
[...] It doesn't help that millennials have faced one economic challenge after another since the oldest of them graduated into the dismal job market of the 2008 financial crisis. A dozen years later, many are still grappling with the lingering effects of The Great Recession, struggling to build wealth while trying to afford soaring costs for things like housing and healthcare and shouldering the lion's share of America's student-loan debt.
The pandemic threw yet another wrench into their plans by giving them their second recession and second housing crisis before the age of 40. The report acknowledges that the pandemic played a major role in that stretched thin feeling.
[...] It seems, then, that it's a combination of external economic circumstances, a precarious life stage, and some spending habits that are leaving millennials feeling strapped for cash.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @05:53AM (2 children)
Wait until CLOT SHOTS really start killing those DUMB enough to take one when FLU SEASON kicks in Oct-March or so!
I hate to say it, but it makes you PITY THEM for being SO f'ing dumb!
Pure SUICDE like "DeathMonkey" suicided himself vs. me ASKING FOR IT here lol https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45162&page=1&cid=1182286#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
Especially vs. a COMMON-COLD being put out as some "plague" when they CAN'T SHOW YOU A "COVID 19 VIRUS" under an electron microscope!
When THE PCR TEST was invalidated! Especially by Kary Mullis the INVENTOR of it stating it proves nothing when it is turned up past iirc 24 cycles, which it WAS, to create FALSE POSITIVE results that ROPED DOPES IN for the next point:
When the WHO changes the DEFINITION of "pandemic" from NUMBER OF DEATHS vs. NUMBER OF CASES to make a herd stampede in panic (herd of stupid sheeple).
Please: ENJOY your periocarditis, myocarditis, brain aneurisms or lung CLOTS if not cancer or sterility from your "FINE VACCINE" (which doesn't even WORK, lol - except to tune you into RADIO STATION "WKILL", lol - can't happen soon enough & it will soon, bank on it).
* They KEEP "downmodding" this post, but I just put it up again, lmao as I do - there is NO STOPPING FACT or me, get used to it, losers.
EVERYONE knows it: Even the "DemonRATS" who were proven to have CHEATED in Maricopa county Arizona - all "their kind" KNOW how to do is cheat, lie, steal (& produce zero with their do-nothing TROLL LEACH LIVES).
Nicest part of it though? It shows & they fool NOBODY but themselves - Satan's LITTLE PAWNS, & nothing more.
APK
P.S.=> SOCKPUPPETEERING DEMONRATS DELUDING THEMSELVES attempting to "FOOL" others, only FOOLING THEMSELVES? SOYLENT NEWS' OWN moderators/admins here KNOW it goes on, big write up here on it in fact https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=21/08/19/0211237 [soylentnews.org] on downmod bombing opponents/upmodding their many sockpuppet accounts etc. who "downmod bomb" others when they are BLOWN AWAY by FACTS - you know - like Ivermectin is a solution that not only works but was AWARDED & noted as such since the mid 1990's for HUMAN BEINGS TOO iirc)... apk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @06:01AM (1 child)
Hee hee Let's see how many posts you can make before being locked out again.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @06:12AM
you must be new here or to slashdot. There is no way to stop APK on a rampage. Why should we? He only states facts covid sockpuppet cuck clucks can't beat https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45187&page=1&cid=1182630#commentwrap [soylentnews.org] you piss him off? Every page of every article will be fllooded by him in seconds by autoposting bot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @05:58AM (2 children)
Or are they nothing but a bunch of woke little snowflakes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @06:07AM
The real question is what the fuck did boomers do that was productive?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @06:15AM
Human fails the lot of them! APK proves it here https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45187&page=1&cid=1182630#commentwrap [soylentnews.org] as we await those dumbcuck COVID cuck clucks deaths.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @06:03AM
Wait until CLOT SHOTS really start killing those DUMB enough to take one when FLU SEASON kicks in Oct-March or so!
I hate to say it, but it makes you PITY THEM for being SO f'ing dumb!
Pure SUICDE like "DeathMonkey" suicided himself vs. me ASKING FOR IT here lol https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45162&page=1&cid=1182286#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
Especially vs. a COMMON-COLD being put out as some "plague" when they CAN'T SHOW YOU A "COVID 19 VIRUS" under an electron microscope!
When THE PCR TEST was invalidated! Especially by Kary Mullis the INVENTOR of it stating it proves nothing when it is turned up past iirc 24 cycles, which it WAS, to create FALSE POSITIVE results that ROPED DOPES IN for the next point:
When the WHO changes the DEFINITION of "pandemic" from NUMBER OF DEATHS vs. NUMBER OF CASES to make a herd stampede in panic (herd of stupid sheeple).
Please: ENJOY your periocarditis, myocarditis, brain aneurisms or lung CLOTS if not cancer or sterility from your "FINE VACCINE" (which doesn't even WORK, lol - except to tune you into RADIO STATION "WKILL", lol - can't happen soon enough & it will soon, bank on it).
* They KEEP "downmodding" this post, but I just put it up again, lmao as I do - there is NO STOPPING FACT or me, get used to it, losers.
EVERYONE knows it: Even the "DemonRATS" who were proven to have CHEATED in Maricopa county Arizona - all "their kind" KNOW how to do is cheat, lie, steal (& produce zero with their do-nothing TROLL LEACH LIVES).
Nicest part of it though? It shows & they fool NOBODY but themselves - Satan's LITTLE PAWNS, & nothing more.
APK
P.S.=> SOCKPUPPETEERING DEMONRATS DELUDING THEMSELVES attempting to "FOOL" others, only FOOLING THEMSELVES? SOYLENT NEWS' OWN moderators/admins here KNOW it goes on, big write up here on it in fact https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=21/08/19/0211237 [soylentnews.org] on downmod bombing opponents/upmodding their many sockpuppet accounts etc. who "downmod bomb" others when they are BLOWN AWAY by FACTS - you know - like Ivermectin is a solution that not only works but was AWARDED & noted as such since the mid 1990's for HUMAN BEINGS TOO iirc)... apk
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @06:07AM
Wait until CLOT SHOTS really start killing those DUMB enough to take one when FLU SEASON kicks in Oct-March or so!
I hate to say it, but it makes you PITY THEM for being SO f'ing dumb!
Pure SUICDE like "DeathMonkey" suicided himself vs. me ASKING FOR IT here lol https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=45162&page=1&cid=1182286#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
Especially vs. a COMMON-COLD being put out as some "plague" when they CAN'T SHOW YOU A "COVID 19 VIRUS" under an electron microscope!
When THE PCR TEST was invalidated! Especially by Kary Mullis the INVENTOR of it stating it proves nothing when it is turned up past iirc 24 cycles, which it WAS, to create FALSE POSITIVE results that ROPED DOPES IN for the next point:
When the WHO changes the DEFINITION of "pandemic" from NUMBER OF DEATHS vs. NUMBER OF CASES to make a herd stampede in panic (herd of stupid sheeple).
Please: ENJOY your periocarditis, myocarditis, brain aneurisms or lung CLOTS if not cancer or sterility from your "FINE VACCINE" (which doesn't even WORK, lol - except to tune you into RADIO STATION "WKILL", lol - can't happen soon enough & it will soon, bank on it).
* They KEEP "downmodding" this post, but I just put it up again, lmao as I do - there is NO STOPPING FACT or me, get used to it, losers.
EVERYONE knows it: Even the "DemonRATS" who were proven to have CHEATED in Maricopa county Arizona - all "their kind" KNOW how to do is cheat, lie, steal (& produce zero with their do-nothing TROLL LEACH LIVES).
Nicest part of it though? It shows & they fool NOBODY but themselves - Satan's LITTLE PAWNS, & nothing more.
APK
P.S.=> SOCKPUPPETEERING DEMONRATS DELUDING THEMSELVES attempting to "FOOL" others, only FOOLING THEMSELVES? SOYLENT NEWS' OWN moderators/admins here KNOW it goes on, big write up here on it in fact https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=21/08/19/0211237 [soylentnews.org] on downmod bombing opponents/upmodding their many sockpuppet accounts etc. who "downmod bomb" others when they are BLOWN AWAY by FACTS - you know - like Ivermectin is a solution that not only works but was AWARDED & noted as such since the mid 1990's for HUMAN BEINGS TOO iirc)... apk