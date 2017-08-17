From: Techdirt
Content moderation is a can of worms. For Internet infrastructure intermediaries, it’s a can of worms that they are particularly poorly positioned to tackle. And yet Internet infrastructure elements are increasingly being called on to moderate content—content they may have very little insight into as it passes through their systems.
The vast majority of all content moderation happens on the “top” layer of the internet—such as social media and websites, places online that are the most visible to an average user. If a post violates a platform’s terms of service, the post is usually blocked or taken down. If a user continues to post content that violates a platform’s terms, then the user’s account is often suspended. These types of content moderation practices are increasingly understood by average Internet users.
Less often discussed or understood are the types of services facilitated via actors in the Internet ecosystem that both support and exist under the upper content layers of the Internet.
Many of these companies host content, supply cloud services, register domain names, provide web security, and many more features of what could be described as the plumbing services of the Internet. But instead of water and sewage, the Internet deals in digital information. In theory, these “infrastructure intermediaries” could moderate content, but for reasons of convention, legitimacy, and practicality they don’t usually do it on purpose.
However, some notable recent exemptions may be setting precedent.
Amazon Web Services removed Wikileaks from their system in 2010. Cloudflare kicked off the Daily Stormer. An Italian court ordered Cloudflare to remove a copyright infringing site. Amazon suspended hosting for Parler.
What does all this mean? Infrastructure may have the means to perform “content moderation,” but it is critical to consider the effects of this trend to prevent harming the Internet’s underlying architecture. In principle, Internet service providers, registries, cloud providers and other infrastructure intermediaries should be agnostic to the content which passes over their systems.
[...] Policymakers must consider the unintended impacts of content moderation proposals on infrastructure intermediaries. Legislating without due diligence to understand the impact on the unique role of these intermediaries could be detrimental to the success of the Internet, and an increasing portion of the global economy that relies on Internet infrastructure for daily life and work.
[...] Conducting impact assessments prior to regulation is one way to mitigate the risks. The Internet Society created the Internet Impact Assessment Toolkit to help policymakers and communities assess the implications of change—whether those are policy interventions or new technologies.
Policy changes that impact the different layers of the Internet are inevitable. But we must all ensure that these policies are well crafted and properly scoped to keep the Internet working and successful for everyone.
Austin Ruckstuhl is a Project & Policy Advisor at the Internet Society where he works on Internet impact assessments, defending encryption and supporting Community Networks as access solutions.
Should online content be controlled ? If yes, Is there a better way to censor online content and who should have the authority to do so ??
(Score: 5, Insightful) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday September 29, @02:27PM (6 children)
Conservatives will be arguing for regulation.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by NPC-131072 on Wednesday September 29, @02:44PM (1 child)
Of course they will, whereas, those of us on the morally and intellectually superior left are incapable of authoritarian attitudes. [theatlantic.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday September 29, @03:15PM
Us on the intellectually superior left know the difference between common carriers and content providers.
(Score: 2, Touché) by DannyB on Wednesday September 29, @02:59PM
There will be nuance to this regulation.
Big Tech sites cannot be allowed to censor dangerous misinformation unsupported by facts or science. In the interest of free speech.
Sites like Parler, Gab, FrankSpeech, Conseervapedia, etc must be allowed to censor radical left wing reality and facts. In the interest of free speech.
Sites that have theme parks in Florida must be exempt from regulation.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:03PM (2 children)
I'm relatively conservative and I do not support censorship regulations. I'm horrified at what governments did to Wikileaks and also Bradly Manning because of the release of the Collateral Murder video and whatnot. Everyone makes Chelsea Manning out to be the bad guy but the government gets a pass for trying to hide such shenanigans.
I voted for George Bush Jr. twice and I deeply regretted it after seeing that video (I'm also upset he passed the (un)patriot(ic) act, disagree with water boarding and Guantanamo Bay and so many things that George Bush did that I disagree with that I'm not going to list here).
Don't equate the republican establishment with your average every day conservative.
While I disagree with Trump on some things as well I also think Biden is very horrible and corrupt and don't think the media is fair to Trump relative to Biden. When that drone strike in Afghanistan hit the wrong person/group had that been Trump in charge the media would have blown up and never stopped saying Trump is a murderer, Trump trump trump, blah blah blah but Biden almost gets a pass relative to Trump. It's very obvious and dishonest and people fall for it.
They're still trying to say Trump Trump Trump and finding something to blame him for (ie: for CIA Developed Plans to Kidnap or Kill Julian Assange, Per Report they keep mentioning Trump Trump Trump but when something bad happens under Biden they say nothing. Didn't Trump consider pardoning Assanage and Snowden at one time and it was the democrats that didn't want them pardoned and even threatened that pardoning them would increase their odds of impeachment? (though the Republicans in Congress also didn't want them pardoned either). I'm still disappointed in Trump for not actually pardoning these two and I predicted then that it's obvious Biden won't do it. At least one potential Biden supporter in the comments here said we'll see .... I'm still waiting. Biden is no better than Trump no matter how the media spins it, he won't pardon these two and so far I've been right).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:09PM
Increase Trump's odds of impeachment *
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday September 29, @03:23PM
Trump pledged to stop 'endless wars' but his airstrikes in Afghanistan increased civilian deaths by 330% since 2016 [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @02:33PM
Buddy-cop show starring G. Gordon Liddy and Tim Berners-Lee?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @02:42PM (2 children)
The phone company provided infrastructure for communication. It was illegal for the phone company to control your speech on the phone.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday September 29, @03:14PM (1 child)
There are important differences. A phone call is private. Generally between exactly two parties. Certainly back in the day of land lines and rotary dial.
At the other extreme, Facebook and Twitter are public broadcast platforms. And they are private property, or are publicly traded and therefore act in accordance with the interests of the investors who own the platform, as determined by executives, board of directors and others chosen by the investors. Platforms have a strong interest in policing their platforms. Anyone can build their own platform. And they have done so.
Is Facebook "infrastructure" like the phone company? Or like ISPs or internet backbones? Or cloud hosting services?
Where exactly is the line between infrastructure and platforms?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday September 29, @03:25PM
ISP | Website
There ya go, I showed you where the line is!
(Score: 2) by ealbers on Wednesday September 29, @02:47PM (5 children)
There should be no way for anyone to post anything anonymously, period.
Just as in real life, you can protest, scream and yell, say horrible things, and everyone knows WHO is saying those things.
Give a IPV6 address to everyone wishing internet access, force a paper trail and a payment trail to every internet user.
No privacy on the internet, you say something you can be held for libel, or charged if its equivalent to yelling 'fire' in a theatre.
This will, pretty quickly, calm down the crazies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:04PM
Hypothetically, let's say that this were enacted.
Then, someone in some terribly backwards country, let's call it MAGAstan, decides that providing for anonymous speech is an important part of freedom of speech (not that anybody else cares about that) and that therefore it must be possible.
Now what? Cut off MAGAstan?
Or, to take another hypothetical, some backwards hillbilly in MAGAstan creates a not-the-internet based on ... oh, let's call it carrier pigeons and heliograph. And then they have anonymous speech on there. Now what about your regulations?
What about reporting of third party speech, do we have to require auditable reference trails for quotes?
So many questions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Wednesday September 29, @03:07PM
Under whose laws? The internet isn't a US asset - the whole world has invested in it. If the US had paid for all of the infrastructure worldwide then maybe you would have a case. Do you want the rules to be those decided by Saudi Arabia (perhaps no women should be allowed to post?), or maybe China (don't mention Tiananmen Square?), or perhaps you lean towards Russia (Putin should be the leader of the whole world)?
There are even significant differences between libel law in the USA and Europe.
...and who decides who the crazies are?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:07PM
I strongly agree that nobody should be allowed to post anonymously. Period.
Anonymously posted content should be allowed to be censored because anonymous speakers are less entitled to freedom of expression, just as it should be.
IPV6 addresses should be implanted shortly after birth.
Crazy people should not be allowed to speak. Or have guns.
It is a simple solution to implement.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:09PM
If you feel that way, why are you here?
This site, and the segment of internet culture it comes from, has always embraced anonymous and pseudonymous posting. There's a thousand sites with registration required, and plenty with real-name policies, so why do you choose to come here with us anonymous "crazies"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 29, @03:22PM
Good thing you weren't around during the founding of the United States. Much of the pro-independence speech was published anonymously. In fact, the Federalist Papers (foundation of our Constitution) was published anonymously.
How long do you think you would have lasted in Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union or North Korea (just to name a few) if you criticized the government publicly?