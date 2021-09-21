Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Clover Growth in Mars-Like Soils Boosted by Bacterial Symbiosis

posted by chromas on Thursday September 30, @06:36AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the will-they-also-send-lots-of-bees-for-polination? dept.
Science

martyb writes:

Clover growth in Mars-like soils boosted by bacterial symbiosis:

As Earth's population grows, researchers are studying the possibility of farming Martian soils, or "regolith." However, regolith is lacking in some essential plant nutrients, including certain nitrogen-containing molecules that plants require to live. Therefore, agriculture on Mars will require strategies to increase the amount of these nitrogen compounds in regolith.

[...] To explore a possible role for symbiotic nitrogen-fixing bacteria in astroagriculture, the researchers grew clover in man-made regolith that closely matches that of Mars. They inoculated some of the plants with the microbe Sinorhizobium meliloti, which is commonly found in clover root nodules on Earth.

[...] The researchers found that the inoculated clover experienced 75% more root and shoot growth compared to the uninoculated clover.

[...] These findings suggest the possibility that symbiosis between plants and nitrogen-fixing bacteria could aid agriculture on Mars. Future research could continue to explore such relationships with other crops and address issues with plant toxicity in regolith.

Journal Reference:
Franklin Harris, John Dobbs, David Atkins, et al. Soil fertility interactions with Sinorhizobium-legume symbiosis in a simulated Martian regolith; effects on nitrogen content and plant health, PLOS ONE (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0257053)

Original Submission


«  AMD Aims to Increase Energy Efficiency of Epyc CPUs and Instinct AI Accelerators 30x by 2025
Clover Growth in Mars-Like Soils Boosted by Bacterial Symbiosis | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 30, @06:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 30, @06:44AM (#1183053)

    #Freearistarchus!!! Remove the mod-ban!

(1)