KDE's Telemetry: The Tip Of The Iceberg?:
Recently, there was a debate on the PCLinuxOS forum about KDE Plasma's implementation of telemetry through KUserFeedback. While in PCLinuxOS, we can remove it without any collateral effects to the system, while other users reported that doing the same in other distros (like Debian 11) results in the complete removal of KDE Plasma! Why force such an implementation, if, as KDE's developers say, it is just an innocuous, privacy-respecting measure?
Coincidence or not, in the past years many popular Linux distributions started rolling out optional telemetry. Then it was the time of computer programs: news broke out in May regarding Audacity, a popular audio editing app, which announced it was starting the use of telemetry. The move was finally pushed back after users revolted against it.
While many point out that the data collection is by opt-in and entirely anonymous, others have found that, even if you don't activate telemetry, data is still collected, using computer resources, registering "apps and boot, number of times used and duration in /home/user/telemetry folder." As such, they argue that, because of the way Linux permissions work, other programs could have access to these log files. KUserFeedback's FAQs page confirms this:
"KUserFeedback is designed to be compliant with KDE Telemetry Policy, which forbids the usage of unique identification. If you are using KUserFeedback outside of the scope of that policy, it's of course possible to add a custom data source generating and transmitting a unique id."
Do any Soylentils have opinions about this, or experiences with it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 30, @09:52PM
I develop an app that is semi academic. Without telemetry, my users could experience a failure and they'd never let me know. Or worse, then think "this app is shit, and I'm not going to use it again". Problems that can occur are not just (my) software bugs, but mobile network failure, eduroam blocking arbitrary ports, and questionable UI phrasings that confuse people. I need to know to help my users.
But I would never accept it on stuff I run for myself.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday September 30, @09:53PM
I just remember there was one KDE release that had animated icons, where you could wave your mouse pointer over the icon and it would loop a very short animation. Like a folder would open, a piece of paper would slide in, and the folder would close. Sure would be nice to have those as "training wheels" for older (or younger, at this point) people who have a little trouble working with the desktop.
Like if you need to "save" a file, what's that little square with the oval near the top? A "floppy disk"? I need to Wikipedia it to know what it is? Man, computers with their funny little pictures sure are confusing.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday September 30, @09:56PM
When done properly, some feedback is useful for fixing bugs, etc. When done improperly, it's just another data siphoning tool, which isn't cool. I'm much more in favor of allowing the user to submit feedback/error information. Than a system that always monitors and phones home about it.
