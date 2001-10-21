from the glad-we-are-not-hosted-down-under dept.
CNN shut down its Facebook page in Australia after court liability ruling:
CNN shut down its Facebook page in Australia on Wednesday, after an Australian court ruled that media outlets are liable for defamatory user-generated comments.
[...] The deteriorating effects of the court's ruling on online speech in Australia serve as a warning of what's to come if U.S. lawmakers succeed in their efforts to weakening protections against such legal decisions in the United States.
[...] The court's ruling previews the grim future in store if U.S. politicians get their way and dismantle Section 230, the keystone U.S. law that shields websites from liability over user-generated content. Without it, social media platforms and any other website with user-generated content—especially those without Facebook's deep pockets—would likely die. Both Republicans and Democrats, President Joe Biden included, would like it dismantled.
Should the person doing the defaming be liable, or the owner of the page the defamation is posted on be liable?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Friday October 01, @05:53AM (4 children)
...and nothing of value was lost.
Did anyone actually notice?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 01, @05:59AM (3 children)
I'm sure that 'Strayans are rejoicing. Facebook put a huge crimp in the government's ability to spy on people when they shut down.
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 01, @06:08AM (2 children)
Hi from Australia.
CNN who? They were the ones who covered the Bush Snr invasion of Iraq 30 years ago, I believe.
CNN have ZERO presence in Australia, so them 'leaving' is farcical.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 01, @06:16AM
Yeah, but FACEBOOK!! They'll be folding soon, because they can't police everyone all the time.
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 01, @06:24AM
You're right. They were the shizzle in the 90s until Turner sold out. Interesting to hear about their irrelevance in Oz. Does RT have greater reach there?
Also interesting to hear that courts are making decisions. They let judges travel more than 5 km from home?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 01, @06:12AM
Primarily it should be the poster who should be liable, secondarily Facebook for providing the amplification. Don't know if a Facebook customer should be liable, but they shouldn't want to have anything to do with stuff that could get them involved in a libel suit.