WSJ link: https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-led-bulbs-dont-always-live-up-to-the-hype-about-their-life-spans-11633080602
Archive link: https://archive.is/VtKFt
When LED lightbulbs supplanted old-fashioned Edisons, it was with a promise of greater energy efficiency and remarkable longevity.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LEDs use at least 75% less power than incandescent bulbs and last up to 25 times longer.
But it's not clear how long the modern lights last outside of ideal laboratory conditions, and in certain circumstances, they might not outlive the traditional bulbs they bumped off the shelf.
"A lot of expectations have been created that if you buy an LED lightbulb, you don't have to change it ever," said Nadarajah Narendran, director of research at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Lighting Research Center. "It's time for us to reset those expectations."
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday October 02, @08:34AM (1 child)
When I moved into a new flat a few years ago, the incandescents were blowing almost weekly, so I tried LEDs, and they were blowing weekly too - and much more noisily - took a few apart, and it was the caps eviscerating themselves. However, they were 10 times the price, so I just moved back to the cheapest (and illegal, thanks EU) incandescents that I could find.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday October 02, @09:15AM
Sounds like your voltage is too high? Have you measured it? It might be possible to bring it down.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 02, @08:41AM
No matter what kind, or what brand, of bulb you buy, some are going to crap out in no time at all. Others will last, and last, and last.
When LEDs reached a price that I considered "affordable", I ordered 3 boxes of them online. Some of them are still lighting my world up - other have already crapped out and been replaced. Maybe they are putting out fewer lumens than they did when they were new, but they are bright enough for me. Almost all of my LED lights are in single applications. The worst fixture on the property is one of those fake chandelier things - and THOSE bulbs are incandescents that will never burn out! I'm quite sure that 3 or the 5 bulbs came with the fixture, I replaced one more than ten years ago, and replaced the other more than five years ago. I should mention that those are on a rheostat, and seldom get turned up to high, but even so, they are ANCIENT in light bulb years.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 02, @09:03AM
Get a pack of Chinese bulbs. Some of them will start flickering and stop working in about 1 whole day. But it was only one or two dollars a bulb, so who cares right?
We need Dubai bulbs [hackaday.com], not overdriven crap bulbs.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday October 02, @09:20AM
Being I've always taken things apart, (but not as much as some on youtube), I've done some analysis of short-lived LED bulbs. Yes, a few had bad capacitors, but most had 1 LED "chip" die. They get pretty warm, so my hunch is they're being pushed too hard in trying to get maximum lumens.
I have some from a dollar store that have lasted many years, and some major brands that maybe lasted a year.
CFL bulbs were supposed to last much longer than most do.