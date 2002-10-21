from the take-your-pick dept.
Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17 bln Texas chip plant -sources
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) is close to finalising the construction of a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the U.S. state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision.
The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.
One of the people said though no decision has been made, the Austin suburb of Williamson County is the frontrunner due to the subsidies on offer as well as the likelihood of stable sources of electricity and water.
A winter storm shutdown at Samsung's existing chip plant in Austin during the first quarter caused the equivalent of 300 billion to 400 billion won ($254 million to $339 million) of damage to wafer production.
The $10 billion "3nm" fab plan mentioned earlier in the year may be referring to a different fab.
Previously: Samsung Reportedly Planning $10 Billion Investment to Build "3nm" Fab in Austin, Texas
Samsung Considers Austin for $17 Billion Chip Plant, Eyes Tax Breaks of at Least $806 Million
Report: Samsung may build $10 billion advanced chipmaking plant in Austin
Samsung could build a $10 billion advanced logic chipmaking plant in Austin, according to media reports, potentially adding to the company's existing multibillion-dollar facilities in Central Texas.
If it happens, the Samsung expansion would add to a series of recent stunning wins for Austin's technology sector. In just the past six months, Austin saw electric automaker Tesla pick it as the site for a $1 billion assembly facility and software giant Oracle move its corporate headquarters to Austin.
Citing people familiar with the plans, Bloomberg news service reported that Samsung is considering spending more than $10 billion on the plant, which could be Samsung's most advanced yet. The report said that the final investment amount could fluctuate.
[...] According to the Bloomberg report, the new Samsung facility would be potentially capable of fabricating chips as advanced as 3 nanometers. Construction could start as early as this year, with major equipment added in 2022, and operations as early as 2023.
Related: Washington in Talks with Chipmakers about Building U.S. Factories
TSMC Will Build a $12 Billion "5nm" Fab in Arizona
Samsung considers Austin for $17 billion chip plant, eyes tax breaks of at least $806 million: documents show:
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering Austin, Texas, as one of the sites for a new $17 billion chip plant that the South Korean firm said could create 1,800 jobs, according to documents filed with Texas state officials.
The tech giant is seeking combined tax abatements of $805.5 million over 20 years from Travis County and the city of Austin, among other tax breaks, according to the documents.
Samsung said in its filings that if Austin is selected, the company would break ground on the site in the second quarter of this year and that the plant will become operational in the third quarter of 2023.
"This project is highly competitive, and the company is looking at alternative sites in the US including Arizona and New York, as well as abroad in Korea...," Samsung said in the documents, adding that it is taking into account access to talent, chip ecosystem and speed to market in its evaluation of the sites.
[...] TSMC, which counts Apple Inc among its major customers, last year disclosed plans for a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona expected to come online in 2024.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 02, @01:14PM
Don't the Koreans have their own version of "doing the same thing but expecting a different result = insanity"? Until there is major reform and infrastructure work on the Texas grid, it seems silly to rely on continuous power anywhere in the state (unless you have your own on-site backup generation...with local energy storage like a big ass tank of diesel fuel.)